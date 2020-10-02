Daily Light report

KELLER — The Waxahachie Indians and Lady Indians both competed in their first full-length races of the 2020 cross country season last weekend in the Falcon Fast Invitational held at Trinity Springs Middle School.

Freshman Emilee Jones stepped up, finishing in sixth place among individuals to lead WHS’ girls to a fifth-place showing as a team. Jones finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 8.78 seconds, and was followed by senior teammate Alyson Moore, who was seventh in 19:23.75.

Junior Cori Morgan was 23rd in 20:21.15; sophomore Keeley Hearron 47th in 21:57.50; and junior Tessa Dominy 57th in 22:56.03 to round out the top five for WHS. Other competitors included freshman Sofia Molina and sophomore Ivey Orndorff.

In the boys’ race, senior Sebastian Calderon was the top WHS finisher, coming in 15th in 16:45.84 to lead the Indians to a sixth-place finish. Next was sophomore Brandon Buegeler in 44th in 18:26.56, followed by junior Dakoda Moreno, freshman Aidan Pennington and junior Lucas Molina in 52nd, 53rd and 54th place respectively. Other finishers for the Tribe were freshman Eli Nance, senior Ross Avent, senior Landon Jones and junior Joseph Quilbio.

The Indians and Lady Indians were scheduled to host the sixth-annual Woodhouse Invitational on Saturday morning at Lakeview Camp starting at 7:30 a.m. WHS will also host three additional race sessions next Friday, Oct. 9 at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.