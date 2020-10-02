Daily Light report

KELLER — Twelve of the top swim teams in the area competed at the Keller Sprint invitational on Friday and Saturday in four separate tri-meets and then combined the times and scores for official results of the overall meet. All individual events had over 125 entries with some reaching up to 180 competitors.

Forty athletes competed for Waxahachie High School. In combined team scores (boys & girls), WHS placed 6th. The following were some of the highlights of the meet:

200 medley girls relay — 8th place: Victoria Chavarria, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Sidney Sambell; 12th place: Isabella Alcala, Emma Perkins, Keira Lehman, Grace Garling.

200 medley boys relay — 9th place: Cade Ferry, Gabe Perez, Rafe Butler, Chris Parker; 14th place: Asa Condor, Kyle Pickett, Thomas Gattin, Nathan Woolard.

Girls 200 freestyle relay — 4th place: Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess, Grace Garling; 9th place: Ava Boughton, Isabella Alcala, Victoria Chavarria, Julia Bankhead.

Boys 200 freestyle relay — 5th place: Thomas Gattin, Cade Ferry, Rafe Butler, Chris Parker.

Girls 50 freestyle — 26th place: Tyeler Hess; 36th place: Sidney Sambell.

Boys 50 free style — 22nd place: Chris Parker; 35th place: Cade Ferry.

Girls 50 butterfly — 36th place: Hannah Saenz.

Boys 50 butterfly — 43rd place: Rafe Butler; 46th place: Thomas Gattin.

Girls 100 free — 37th place: Tyeler Hess; 42nd place: Hannah Saenz.

Boys 100 free — 21st place: Chris Parker; 35th place: Cade Ferry.

Girls 50 backstroke — 33rd place: Victoria Chavarria.

Boys 50 backstroke — 20th place: Cade Ferry.

Girls 50 breaststroke — 27th place: Tyeler Hess.