Daily Light report

WACO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians coasted to their first District 11-6A win of the season on Tuesday night as they swept Waco High, 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.

Jh’Kyah Head, Emma Smithey and Lillie Loose all tied for the team lead with six kills. Taylor Cavazos added 19 assists and five aces, while Makinzie Audley finished with 10 assists, Rylee Robinson with three aces, and Avery Long and Brooklyn Baskin with four digs each.

WHS (7-1, 1-0) was scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill for another district match on Friday. Next up for the Lady Indians is a home match at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Waco Midway starting at 5 p.m.

RED OAK — Brooke O’Neal led the team with eight kills and Megan O’Neal added seven kills and four blocks as the Lady Hawks swept Cleburne, 27-25, 25-15, 25-14, on Tuesday in their District 14-5A opener.

Makinzie Taplin dished out 20 assists and Skyler Reynolds and Mizani McKellar had 12 and 11 digs respectively for the Lady Hawks. Alayna Ryan-Guerrero finished with three blocks, and Jayli Feeley served four aces and added nine digs.

The Lady Hawks (5-7, 1-0) were scheduled to travel to Midlothian for a Friday afternoon rivalry match. They will host Joshua on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers dominated all three sets as they rolled to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-8 home sweep of Ennis on Tuesday night as both teams opened District 14-5A play.

MHS (6-1, 1-0) was scheduled to host Red Oak on Friday. They will step out of district play on Saturday to travel to Arlington High for a 10 a.m. match, and will travel to Corsicana on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

The Lady Lions had an away game scheduled at Joshua for Friday.

VENUS — Senior captain Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 13 kills and four aces as the first-place Jaguars eased to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 sweep of Venus to close out the first half of the District 11-4A schedule on Tuesday.

Emilee Casey added four aces and four blocks, and Kensey Clifton and Hayden Brunson recorded nine and eight assists respectively.

Heritage (11-8, 6-0) dropped only one set throughout the first half of district, against Godley. The Jags, after Friday’s second-half opener against Hillsboro, will travel to Ferris on Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs were able to take a set, but Godley went on to a 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 match win on Tuesday night in District 11-4A play.

The Lady Mustangs were slated to travel to Venus on Friday. They will travel to Hillsboro on Tuesday for a match starting at 5 p.m.

FERRIS — The Lady Jackets took the fight to Hillsboro on their home court, but finally fell in five sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11.

The Lady Jackets were slated to travel to Alvarado on Friday afternoon. They will host Midlothian Heritage on Tuesday night.

MAYPEARL — Nanea Storm recorded 11 kills as the Lady Panthers closed out the non-district portion of their schedule with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Alvarado on Tuesday.

Lauren Pieper finished with 14 assists and five aces, Lex Berryman had three blocks, Carsen Young had 17 digs and Meagan Price added 13 digs for the Lady Panthers.

Maypearl (15-4) was scheduled to travel to Dallas’ Gateway Charter Academy to open District 9-3A action on Friday night. They will be idle next Tuesday and will host Life Oak Cliff next Friday at 5 p.m. District coaches opted to play only a single round-robin this fall.

RICE — The Palmer Lady Bulldogs dropped the first set to Rice, but stormed back for a 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 win on Tuesday in District 18-3A play.

Macey Maxwell had nine kills, 18 assists and 10 digs for Palmer, while Alexa Pelerose added eight kills and Morgan Zabojnik 16 digs. The Lady Bulldogs amassed 21 aces as a team, with five each by Mackenzie Marusak and Cambry Cortez.

Palmer (11-6, 5-3) was scheduled to face district leader Scurry-Rosser at home on Friday afternoon. They will travel to Malakoff on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. match.

BLUM — The Lady Gladiators had a tough time against 2A state-ranked Blum as they fell in three sets on Tuesday, 25-8, 25-19, 25-7.

Keri Scott and Cadence Hopgood each had five kills for Italy, with the two adding four and two blocks respectively. Taliyah Ezell added 14 digs and Brooklyn Steinmetz finished with 16 assists.

The Lady Gladiators (4-11, 4-4) were scheduled to host Kopperl on Friday afternoon. They will travel to Covington on Tuesday evening.

PLANO — The Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles were competitive against a much larger school but fell in three sets to the Lady Cardinals, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, on Tuesday.

Audrey Nunes and Tessa Henry each recorded 10 kills for OCS. Nunes added 13 digs and Marlee Hopkins had 13 assists.

The Lady Eagles (13-4-2) traveled to Westlake Academy and claimed a 25-10, 25-23, 25-13 non-district sweep on Thursday.

OCS is off until next Thursday, Oct. 8, when the Lady Eagles will host DasCHE at 6 p.m.