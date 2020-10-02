By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The trend of canceling football games because of COVID-19 outbreaks is increasing at an alarming rate across North Texas. Among the latest in a growing list of high schools to call off games is Red Oak.

Additionally, Ferris is looking at a second straight week of being sidelined — this time, through no fault of their own. And Ennis’ game scheduled for Friday was called off last week.

Red Oak ISD announced Wednesday that the district is canceling all high school football activities until Oct. 12. Friday’s scheduled non-district game against Mansfield Timberview has been canceled, as well as next week’s game against Copperas Cove. The Hawks’ homecoming festivities will be rescheduled at a later date.

"Out of an abundance of caution after positive COVID-19 tests from football players and coaches, the district is canceling all high school football activities until Monday, October 12," ROISD Athletics posted in a short statement on Twitter.

The Ennis Lions’ scheduled home game against Keller Fossil Ridge this weekend was canceled last week because of an outbreak within the Fossil Ridge program. Ennis elected not to fill the vacancy and will take an open date ahead of next week’s Battle of 287 against Waxahachie at Lion Memorial Stadium.

Some schools that canceled games last week because of positive COVID-19 cases were planning to return to action this week. However, the Ferris Yellowjackets (2-2) are likely being forced to take another weekend off.

The Jackets had been slated to travel to Bridgeport on Friday night, but Ferris head coach Brandon Layne told the Dallas Morning News that the Bulls canceled for COVID-19 reasons. The game was to have been Bridgeport’s homecoming.

Layne said the Jackets would attempt to find a replacement non-district opponent. Last Friday, the Jackets canceled their game at Canton because of a positive test within the Ferris program, but the team was given the green light this week.

Elsewhere, Colleyville Heritage, a member of District 4-5A (I) along with Red Oak and Midlothian, also canceled its Friday night game against Saginaw Boswell, as did district colleague Birdville High School against Haltom. Only five district members were scheduled to play this weekend, including Midlothian at Forney.

The 3-0 Italy Gladiators, who moved Friday’s district game at Marlin to Nov. 6, scheduled a replacement non-district game and will travel to the neutral site of Munday to take on Farwell at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Gladiators’ game against Meridian last week was called off.

Farwell (4-1) is located in the Texas Panhandle on the New Mexico state line, and Munday, which is about halfway, is still almost a 250-mile one-way trip.