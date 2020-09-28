Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 24-26, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 1-3:
UIL
District 11-6A ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Waxahachie;0-0;1-0;34;7
Duncanville;0-0;1-0;60;0
Waco High;0-0;1-0;32;23
Cedar Hill;0-0;0-0;0;0
DeSoto;0-0;0-0;0;0
Waco Midway;0-0;0-1;14;31
M. Lake Ridge;0-0;0-1;14;28
Mansfield;0-0;0-1;7;37
Thursday, Sept. 24
Mans. Timberview 28, Mans. Lake Ridge 14
Friday, Sept. 25
Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7
Arlington 37, Mansfield 7
Round Rock 31, Waco Midway 14
Duncanville 60, FW Nolan Catholic 0
Waco High 32, West Mesquite 23
(Cedar Hill, DeSoto bye)
Thursday, Oct. 1
Mansfield vs. Arlington Bowie at Globe Life Park
Friday, Oct. 2
Arlington Lamar at Waxahachie
Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge
Cedar Hill at Arlington
Duncanville at South Oak Cliff
Waco High at Hutto
Austin Westlake at Waco Midway
Converse Judson at DeSoto
District 4-5A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Midlothian;0-0;1-0;49;17
Coll. Heritage;0-0;1-0;48;24
Burl. Centennial;0-0;1-0;38;34
Richland;0-0;1-0;36;3
Mans. Legacy;0-0;1-0;31;17
Mans. Summit;0-0;0-0;0;0
Birdville;0-0;0-0;0;0
Red Oak;0-0;0-1;21;52
Thursday, Sept. 24
Burl. Centennial 38, Burleson 34
Friday, Sept. 25
Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17
Ennis 52, Red Oak 21
Mans. Legacy 31, Trophy Club Nelson 17
Birdville at Everman, canceled, COVID-19
Richland 36, Haltom 3
(Mans. Summit bye)
Saturday, Sept. 26
Coll. Heritage 48, Grapevine 24
Thursday, Oct. 1
Northwest Eaton at Mans. Legacy
Richland at FW Paschal
Friday, Oct. 2
Midlothian at Forney
Mans. Timberview at Red Oak (HC)
Burl. Centennial vs. Wolfforth Frenship at Sweetwater
Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell
Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge
Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19
District 8-5A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Ennis;0-0;1-0;52;21
Royse City;0-0;1-0;55;38
Crandall;0-0;1-0;38;25
Greenville;0-0;1-0;34;18
North Forney;0-0;1-0;34;31
Corsicana;0-0;1-0;28;21
Forney;0-0;0-1;15;31
Sulphur Springs;0-0;0-1;10;38
Thursday, Sept. 24
North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31
Friday, Sept. 25
Ennis 52, Red Oak 21
Corsicana 28, The Colony 21
Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25
Whitehouse 31, Forney 15
Greenville 34, Henderson 18
Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38
Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10
Thursday, Oct. 1
Little Elm at North Forney
Friday, Oct. 2
Corsicana at Frisco Lebanon Trail
Longview Pine Tree at Crandall
Midlothian at Forney (HC)
Frisco Liberty at Greenville
Whitehouse at Royse City
Lovejoy at Sulphur Springs
(Ennis bye)
District 5-4A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Waco La Vega;0-0;3-1;61;65
Mid. Heritage;0-0;3-2;129;112
Stephenville;0-0;2-3;199;232
Brownwood;0-0;2-3;115;155
Alvarado;0-0;2-3;72;187
Life Waxahachie;0-0;1-3;89;161
Thursday, Sept. 24
Springtown 24, Mid. Heritage 17, (OT)
Stephenville 46, Dumas 33
Friday, Sept. 25
Liberty-Eylau 49, Life Waxahachie 21
Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7
Alvarado 38, Gainesville 28
(Waco La Vega bye)
Friday, Oct. 2
Alvarado at Mid. Heritage*
Life Waxahachie at Waco La Vega*
Stephenville at Brownwood*
District 5-4A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Glen Rose;0-0;4-0;166;69
Hillsboro;0-0;3-1;87;42
Godley;0-0;3-2;185;140
Ferris;0-0;2-2;59;79
Venus;0-0;0-5;54;235
Friday, Sept. 25
Ferris at Canton, canceled, COVID-19
Sanger 54, Venus 6
Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27
Godley 47, FW South Hills 0
(Hillsboro bye)
Friday, Oct. 2
Ferris at Bridgeport
Canton at Hillsboro
Glen Rose at Mineral Wells
Krum at Venus (HC)
Godley at Aubrey
District 7-3A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Grandview;1-0;4-0;149;51
Whitney;1-0;2-3;130;145
Dallas A+ ;0-0;1-0;34;21
West;0-0;3-1;136;68
Dallas Madison;0-0;0-0;0;0
Maypearl;0-1;4-1;134;89
Life Oak Cliff;0-1;0-3;35;50
Friday, Sept. 25
Grandview 56, Maypearl 13*
Whitney 36. Life Oak Cliff 21*
(Dallas A+, Dallas Madison, West bye)
Friday, Oct. 2
Maypearl at Dallas Madison*
Whitney at Grandview*
Life Oak Cliff at West*
Dallas A+ at Dallas Conrad
District 7-3A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Edgewood;1-0;3-2;168;170
Blooming Grove;1-0;3-2;70;68
Rice;1-0;2-3;72;134
Dallas Gateway;0-0;2-1;106;74
Palmer;0-1;4-1;178;102
Scurry-Rosser;0-1;2-2;83;127
Mildred;0-1;2-3;44;132
Friday, Sept. 25
Rice 29, Palmer 28, (OT)*
Blooming Grove 14, Mildred 6*
Edgewood 49, Scurry-Rosser 21*
(Dallas Gateway bye)
Friday, Oct. 2
Mildred at Palmer*
Rice at Dallas Gateway*
Edgewood at Blooming Grove*
(Scurry-Rosser bye)
District 8-2A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Italy;0-0;3-0;123;13
Dawson;0-0;3-2;178;82
Marlin;0-0;1-2;76;80
Cayuga;0-0;1-3;84;108
Kerens;0-0;1-4;38;55
Axtell;0-0;0-4;34;208
Friday, Sept. 25
Chilton 6, Kerens 0
Cayuga at Jewett Leon, canceled, COVID-19
Wortham at Marlin, canceled, COVID-19
Dawson 55, Hubbard 0
(Italy, Axtell bye)
Friday, Oct. 2
Kerens at Dawson*
Axtell at Cayuga*
(Italy, Marlin bye)
District 11-1A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Bynum;0-0;2-2;175;150
Blum;0-0;2-2;172;156
Avalon;0-0;1-3;178;181
Covington;0-0;1-3;121;163
Milford;0-0;0-3;42;124
Friday, Sept. 25
Jonesboro 59, Milford 14
Avalon 53, Arlington TLCA 6
Bynum 42, Mount Calm 7
May 74, Blum 28
Covington 65, Walnut Springs 43
Friday, Oct. 2
FW THESA at Milford
Avalon at Gholson
Blum at Abbott
Bynum at Cranfills Gap
Covington at Penelope