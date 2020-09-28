Monday

Sep 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM


Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 24-26, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 1-3:


UIL


District 11-6A ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Waxahachie;0-0;1-0;34;7


Duncanville;0-0;1-0;60;0


Waco High;0-0;1-0;32;23


Cedar Hill;0-0;0-0;0;0


DeSoto;0-0;0-0;0;0


Waco Midway;0-0;0-1;14;31


M. Lake Ridge;0-0;0-1;14;28


Mansfield;0-0;0-1;7;37


Thursday, Sept. 24


Mans. Timberview 28, Mans. Lake Ridge 14


Friday, Sept. 25


Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7


Arlington 37, Mansfield 7


Round Rock 31, Waco Midway 14


Duncanville 60, FW Nolan Catholic 0


Waco High 32, West Mesquite 23


(Cedar Hill, DeSoto bye)


Thursday, Oct. 1


Mansfield vs. Arlington Bowie at Globe Life Park


Friday, Oct. 2


Arlington Lamar at Waxahachie


Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge


Cedar Hill at Arlington


Duncanville at South Oak Cliff


Waco High at Hutto


Austin Westlake at Waco Midway


Converse Judson at DeSoto


District 4-5A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Midlothian;0-0;1-0;49;17


Coll. Heritage;0-0;1-0;48;24


Burl. Centennial;0-0;1-0;38;34


Richland;0-0;1-0;36;3


Mans. Legacy;0-0;1-0;31;17


Mans. Summit;0-0;0-0;0;0


Birdville;0-0;0-0;0;0


Red Oak;0-0;0-1;21;52


Thursday, Sept. 24


Burl. Centennial 38, Burleson 34


Friday, Sept. 25


Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17


Ennis 52, Red Oak 21


Mans. Legacy 31, Trophy Club Nelson 17


Birdville at Everman, canceled, COVID-19


Richland 36, Haltom 3


(Mans. Summit bye)


Saturday, Sept. 26


Coll. Heritage 48, Grapevine 24


Thursday, Oct. 1


Northwest Eaton at Mans. Legacy


Richland at FW Paschal


Friday, Oct. 2


Midlothian at Forney


Mans. Timberview at Red Oak (HC)


Burl. Centennial vs. Wolfforth Frenship at Sweetwater


Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell


Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge


Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19


District 8-5A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Ennis;0-0;1-0;52;21


Royse City;0-0;1-0;55;38


Crandall;0-0;1-0;38;25


Greenville;0-0;1-0;34;18


North Forney;0-0;1-0;34;31


Corsicana;0-0;1-0;28;21


Forney;0-0;0-1;15;31


Sulphur Springs;0-0;0-1;10;38


Thursday, Sept. 24


North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31


Friday, Sept. 25


Ennis 52, Red Oak 21


Corsicana 28, The Colony 21


Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25


Whitehouse 31, Forney 15


Greenville 34, Henderson 18


Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38


Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10


Thursday, Oct. 1


Little Elm at North Forney


Friday, Oct. 2


Corsicana at Frisco Lebanon Trail


Longview Pine Tree at Crandall


Midlothian at Forney (HC)


Frisco Liberty at Greenville


Whitehouse at Royse City


Lovejoy at Sulphur Springs


(Ennis bye)


District 5-4A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Waco La Vega;0-0;3-1;61;65


Mid. Heritage;0-0;3-2;129;112


Stephenville;0-0;2-3;199;232


Brownwood;0-0;2-3;115;155


Alvarado;0-0;2-3;72;187


Life Waxahachie;0-0;1-3;89;161


Thursday, Sept. 24


Springtown 24, Mid. Heritage 17, (OT)


Stephenville 46, Dumas 33


Friday, Sept. 25


Liberty-Eylau 49, Life Waxahachie 21


Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7


Alvarado 38, Gainesville 28


(Waco La Vega bye)


Friday, Oct. 2


Alvarado at Mid. Heritage*


Life Waxahachie at Waco La Vega*


Stephenville at Brownwood*


District 5-4A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Glen Rose;0-0;4-0;166;69


Hillsboro;0-0;3-1;87;42


Godley;0-0;3-2;185;140


Ferris;0-0;2-2;59;79


Venus;0-0;0-5;54;235


Friday, Sept. 25


Ferris at Canton, canceled, COVID-19


Sanger 54, Venus 6


Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27


Godley 47, FW South Hills 0


(Hillsboro bye)


Friday, Oct. 2


Ferris at Bridgeport


Canton at Hillsboro


Glen Rose at Mineral Wells


Krum at Venus (HC)


Godley at Aubrey


District 7-3A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Grandview;1-0;4-0;149;51


Whitney;1-0;2-3;130;145


Dallas A+ ;0-0;1-0;34;21


West;0-0;3-1;136;68


Dallas Madison;0-0;0-0;0;0


Maypearl;0-1;4-1;134;89


Life Oak Cliff;0-1;0-3;35;50


Friday, Sept. 25


Grandview 56, Maypearl 13*


Whitney 36. Life Oak Cliff 21*


(Dallas A+, Dallas Madison, West bye)


Friday, Oct. 2


Maypearl at Dallas Madison*


Whitney at Grandview*


Life Oak Cliff at West*


Dallas A+ at Dallas Conrad


District 7-3A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Edgewood;1-0;3-2;168;170


Blooming Grove;1-0;3-2;70;68


Rice;1-0;2-3;72;134


Dallas Gateway;0-0;2-1;106;74


Palmer;0-1;4-1;178;102


Scurry-Rosser;0-1;2-2;83;127


Mildred;0-1;2-3;44;132


Friday, Sept. 25


Rice 29, Palmer 28, (OT)*


Blooming Grove 14, Mildred 6*


Edgewood 49, Scurry-Rosser 21*


(Dallas Gateway bye)


Friday, Oct. 2


Mildred at Palmer*


Rice at Dallas Gateway*


Edgewood at Blooming Grove*


(Scurry-Rosser bye)


District 8-2A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Italy;0-0;3-0;123;13


Dawson;0-0;3-2;178;82


Marlin;0-0;1-2;76;80


Cayuga;0-0;1-3;84;108


Kerens;0-0;1-4;38;55


Axtell;0-0;0-4;34;208


Friday, Sept. 25


Chilton 6, Kerens 0


Cayuga at Jewett Leon, canceled, COVID-19


Wortham at Marlin, canceled, COVID-19


Dawson 55, Hubbard 0


(Italy, Axtell bye)


Friday, Oct. 2


Kerens at Dawson*


Axtell at Cayuga*


(Italy, Marlin bye)


District 11-1A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA


Bynum;0-0;2-2;175;150


Blum;0-0;2-2;172;156


Avalon;0-0;1-3;178;181


Covington;0-0;1-3;121;163


Milford;0-0;0-3;42;124


Friday, Sept. 25


Jonesboro 59, Milford 14


Avalon 53, Arlington TLCA 6


Bynum 42, Mount Calm 7


May 74, Blum 28


Covington 65, Walnut Springs 43


Friday, Oct. 2


FW THESA at Milford


Avalon at Gholson


Blum at Abbott


Bynum at Cranfills Gap


Covington at Penelope