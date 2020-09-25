



Playing with heavy hearts, the Waxahachie Lady Indians traveled to Midlothian on Tuesday night and battled their way to a marathon five-set victory over the Lady Panthers, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10, to sweep a dual match and remain undefeated on the season.

Jh’Kyah Head led the way with 12 kills, two service aces and four blocks, Kate Morgan added 10 kills, 11 service points and 11 digs, and Maddie Fuller had 14 digs and 19 assists.

Avery Long had a team-high 16 digs, Taylor Cavazos had 18 assists and 13 digs, Rylee Robinson added 14 digs, and Emma Smithey and Briuna Harper tied for team honors with four blocks each for the Lady Indians (6-0).

The Lady Indians took the court hours after learning of the passing of schoolmate Austin Elbert from injuries suffered in a horrific accident on U.S. Highway 287 the day before. In a show of solidarity, members of Midlothian’s volleyball team wore green ribbons on their socks in his honor.

The Lady Indians also swept Keller Timber Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16. Morgan had a team-high 13 kills and 11 digs, while Smithey had nine kills, Head added eight kills and two blocks, McCloud chipped in with eight kills and Cavazos finished with 16 assists. Long had 10 digs and Fuller had 12 service points, including five aces, and 14 assists.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Highland Park to face the hosts and Wylie in a dual match on Friday evening. Next up is the opening of District 11-6A play on Tuesday at Waco High.

Midlothian (4-1) was scheduled to host Aledo in a non-district match on Friday. The Lady Panthers will open District 14-5A action on Tuesday at home against Ennis at 6:30 p.m.

The Heritage Jaguars were tested in the final two sets, but came away with a 25-17, 25-22, 28-26 home sweep over Life Waxahachie on Tuesday to stay perfect in District 11-4A play.

Elizabeth Schmidt led HHS with 11 kills, three aces, two blocks, while Hayden Brunson had 18 assists and seven digs, Kensey Clifton contributed 13 assists, Emilee Casey added three blocks and Grace Sweeney finished with nine digs.

Heritage (9-8, 5-0) had a district bye on Friday and was slated to travel to Decatur for a non-district affair. The Jags will travel to Venus on Tuesday to end the first leg of district play.

The Lady Mustangs, meanwhile, ventured to Ferris for a district match on Friday. They will step out of loop play Saturday for a non-district match at South Grand Prairie at 11 a.m.

CLEBURNE — Stepping up two classes in competition, the Lady Panthers used a team effort at the net to put away Class 5A Cleburne in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 on Tuesday.

Zoe Huskins led Maypearl with seven kills, followed by Nanea Storm and Haleigh Arterberry with six kills apiece. Huskins, Arterberry and Lex Berryman all had three blocks, Carsen Young and Katy McMullin recorded 18 and 10 digs respectively, and Meagan Price and Lauren Pieper added 14 and 12 assists respectively as well.

The Lady Panthers (13-4) will host a strong Crawford team on Saturday at 11 a.m., and will host Alvarado on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in their final tune-up for District 9-3A play.

MILDRED — The Lady Bulldogs used a strong second set to propel their way to a 25-23, 25-9, 27-25 sweep of Mildred on Tuesday in District 18-3A action.

Macey Maxwell and Mackenzie Marusak each had six kills to lead Palmer (10-5, 4-2), with Maxwell adding 14 digs and nine assists. Morgan Zabojnik had a team-high 16 digs and served up five aces, Alexa Pelerose contributed 11 digs, Chloe Cisneros made four blocks and Emma Jones had nine assists for Palmer.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Eustace on Friday. They will travel to Rice on Tuesday to start the second half of the district schedule.

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators barely broke a sweat as they eased to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy in a District 15-2A match on Tuesday.

Keri Scott finished with seven kills, two blocks and five aces, Brooklyn Steinmetz added 22 assists and five aces, and Emily Janek finished with nine digs for Italy.

The Lady Gladiators (3-8, 3-1) were set to travel to Rio Vista for a Friday district match. They will travel to Blum on Tuesday.

DALLAS — The Lady Eagles put it on cruise control on Tuesday in a 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 non-district sweep of Dallas Covenant.

Tessa Henry led the way with 12 kills, while Audrey Nunes added 10 kills, Marlee Hopkins finished with 19 assists, and Taylor Sauceda added 17 digs and four service aces.

On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles (8-2) will travel to Plano John Paul II for another non-district road match.