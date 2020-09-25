By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

OVILLA — The Joshua Johnson era at Ovilla Christian School is getting started a lot later than both Johnson and the Eagles had initially planned.

In reaction to a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Association of Private and Public Schools put off the start of all sports to September and pushed the start of football season to this weekend.

The Eagles originally had booked O’Connell for Saturday afternoon in the Allen Academy Showcase in Bryan. But because of a number of cancellations, they rescheduled to take on Dime Box on short notice in the showcase on Friday afternoon.

Johnson, formerly the head football coach at Prairie Lea High School south of Austin, joined the Eagles in May and added the jobs of AD and secondary principal to his duties.

"I am excited to work with this group of kids," Johnson said in June. "I have heard great things about their work ethic and willingness to improve daily. Number-wise we have a large freshman class coming up and talent-wise this should be a good group that gives us some depth in several positions."

Johnson will also be head boys’ basketball coach at the school.

Johnson is familiar with Ellis County, as he is a Southwestern Assemblies of God University graduate who played football for the Lions from 2003-2006. Johnson still holds the SAGU school record for career receptions, with 194.

The Fort Worth native is also a former AD at Wichita Christian School in Wichita Falls and has college and high school coaching experience at schools in Texas and New Mexico.

The Eagles have 17 players on their preseason roster, a solid number for small-school six-man, with plenty of depth at every position except quarterback. Freshman Jaxon Rosenberry, who wears No. 87, is the only listed signal-caller on the Eagles’ preseason roster.

Seniors Jack Shackelford, Brock Stukas, Noah Bogado, Alex Nance and John Hatcher will be called upon to provide leadership. Stukas is the team’s leading returning rusher (361 yards, five touchdowns) and tackler (63 tackles), and the physical 6-foot-2 Shackelford, who had 438 receiving yards and eight TDs, is the top receiver. Bogado added 55 tackles on the defensive line.

Noah Fitch, another freshman, could potentially provide more depth. Johnson said his older brother, Zach Fitch, was one of the best football players to come through OCS four years ago.

"We will be fairly athletic and have depth in several positions," Johnson said. "We will be young in key positions, so we will need to grow up pretty quickly."

After competing as an independent last season, the Eagles will join six-man TAPPS Division I/II District 3 this fall. All members of this district are classified as Division II except Kennedale Fellowship, which will enter the Division I playoffs in November.

The shortened TAPPS schedule leaves only eight varsity playing dates for OCS. Following Friday’s opener, the Eagles will jump right into district play at Kennedale Fellowship next Friday, Oct. 2 and will visit Plano Coram Deo Academy on Oct. 9. The first home date won’t be until Oct. 30 against Waco Vanguard under the lights at Eagle Field.