





FERRIS — The Yellowjackets of Ferris got off to a slow start due to the pandemic conditions since spring, but they began workouts in the middle of July.

"We couldn’t open things up as much as we would have liked, but safety was our top priority," head coach Steve Simpson said. "However, we began officially kicking off our practice season on Aug. 3. Some high school tennis programs have a more structured and rigorous practice criteria, but ours is a bit different. Many of our varsity players use the summer months to work full or part-time jobs, so I did not push them to participate in outside tournaments during their layoff period. And as far as early work, that was hard for any teams to do with COVID looming over us, but we are glad to get back to playing."

Coach Simpson continued, "We ran into some good competition with all of our practice matches in August, but our best play was against Athens where we won 16-3. Our kids have been competitive against all of our competition, but I am really looking forward to seeing how we do against the better teams around in the 4A division."

In fact, the Jackets opened their district season by traveling to Midlothian to take on the Heritage Jaguars on Tuesday, Sept. 15, on a beautiful afternoon for tennis. There was a large crowd of spectators on hand, and both teams played hard. The final victors were the Jaguars, but all-and-all, both opponents’ coaches were well-pleased with their teams’ effort on the courts.

"Last year, we struggled with matching skill in our group with a high caliber team like that, but this year, I was very pleased with how hard we fought and the wins we picked up," Simpson said. "I still have a young team, but they played hard and even to some pretty close tie breakers."

Ferris is a 4A team, just like Heritage. They are also lumped into the district grouping with Whitney, Alvarado, and Godley.

"It is a little different than last year due to realignment, but the top two teams from last year are back in our district," Simpson said. "By far, our toughest competition will be Midlothian Heritage, Anna, Melissa, and Alvarado this year. We, the Jackets, will be much more competitive this year than we were last season, so things are looking up."

The coach explained that he did lose the No. 1 girl and the No. 3 boy players from his roster from last year due to graduation. However, he commented, "Beyond the two that I lost, everyone else is returning. I am really looking forward to see how my senior girls will respond. I also have one senior boy this year who has really improved. I am expecting big things especially from players like Mauricio Juarez, my number 2 boys player, and my top girls doubles team of Gracie Gamino and Perla Juarez as well, as one of my top singles players, Dayaana Delgadillo."

The Yellowjackets are actually in a rebuilding period at the current time. They have 21 total students in their program. Coach Simpson tries to work it out so that many can have a chance to play, even though they are not competing on varsity in team tennis. They did not have enough players to form a junior varsity team this year.