By Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

For the third straight week, multiple Dallas-area football games have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Ferris canceled Friday’s non-district game at Canton after COVID-19 cases were found in its program, Ferris coach Brandon Layne said Wednesday. Ferris has canceled practices for the rest of this week and will use that time to monitor its players before making a decision about next week’s non-district game against Bridgeport.

"We’re doing this out of an abundance of caution to get ahead of a potential outbreak," Layne said. "We’re trying to get in front of it, trying to save whatever kind of season we can have."

Ferris, a Class 4A school, has only 29 players listed on its varsity roster. Layne said it’s possible that the entire football program may need to be shut down for two weeks.

"Everybody [on the team] is leaving campus and going home to isolate and self quarantine," Layne said. "The ones that have tested positive or had close contact exposure, they’re going to be out for 10 to 14 days, depending upon their case. We’re going to measure everything on Monday.

"If we go through the next five days and we have an outbreak, then we’re going to end up quarantining everybody and shutting down for two weeks."

Ferris has played four games, going 2-2. It played Farmersville last week, winning 17-10.

Friday’s game between private school Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and UIL Class 6A powerhouse Duncanville was canceled after one player in the Nolan football program tested positive for COVID-19, Nolan coach David Beaudin said Tuesday. It was scheduled to be the season opener for both teams.

"All of our policies and procedures were great. We got them through the whole summer, and we got them through the first seven weeks of school [with no problems]," Beaudin said. "That’s what’s most disheartening. We were so close, and these kids worked so hard."

It is unclear if Duncanville — ranked No. 2 in the nation by USA Today — will try to line up a new opponent for this week. Duncanville coach Reginald Samples did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Beaudin said an entire position group will have to quarantine for 14 days after contact tracing was done, and those players would be eligible to return Oct. 2, the day that Nolan is scheduled to play its district opener at home against Midland Christian. Nolan will still be able to practice for the next two weeks, but it will be missing several key members of a 60-player varsity squad.

"We’re going to go ahead and try to play that game next Friday, even if those kids are just getting back," Beaudin said. "I’ve never had a situation where a whole group didn’t practice all week and played on a Friday night."

If Nolan can’t play next week’s game, it won’t be able to make it up. The TAPPS schedule is only allowing for a maximum of eight regular-season games after the start of the season was delayed a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Nolan plays in an eight-team district and has district games scheduled every week the rest of the regular season, without a bye week.

Bobby Vadnais, who is listed on Nolan’s football page as a safeties coach, tweeted one of his players tested positive for the virus.

These aren’t the only games for this week that has been called off.

A contest between Keller Fossil Ridge and Azle, originally scheduled for Friday, was canceled on Sept. 16, as reported by The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt.

Keller ISD Athletic Director Eric Persyn confirmed to The News that athletic practices and competitions at Fossil Ridge won’t be allowed until Sept. 30 as the school moves to temporary remote learning. The switch to virtual learning came after 12 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school, according to KXAS-TV. Two staff members and 10 students reportedly tested positive while over 300 staff members and students were forced to quarantine.

Last week, Life Waxahachie’s football game with Caddo Mills was called off when Caddo Mills was found to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 within its junior varsity program and two presumed cases within the varsity program, according to a statement posted on the Life Waxahachie website.

That contest was scheduled to be Life Waxahachie’s homecoming game, and the school tried to find a replacement opponent, but wasn’t able to. It will move homecoming to a different date.

Sanger’s game against Mineral Wells was canceled due to multiple Mineral Wells players testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Sanger was able to find a new opponent, Canton, and play on Friday of that week.

Two weeks ago, football games for Nevada Community, Kaufman and Aubrey were canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases involving their respective opponents. All three teams found replacements and were able to play Friday.