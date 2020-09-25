By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Waxahachie’s two top boys’ basketball players both made huge decisions this week. Both will be playing Division I college basketball in the very near future.

After weighing more than a dozen major college scholarship offers, Waxahachie High School senior CJ Noland decided Tuesday that he will soon be trading the green and white for the crimson and cream of Oklahoma. Teammate Jalen Lake followed suit on Wednesday, announcing his verbal to Colorado State.

"My journey started at the age of 4," Noland said in a video posted to Twitter. "Since then, I’ve never been out of basketball. I want to thank God for using me this way and allowing me to get this far. I want all my family to know that I appreciate all the time and love that you continuously provide me with."

Noland also gave special thinks to Runnin’ Indians head coach Greg Gober and the city of Waxahachie for supporting him.

Noland, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound shooting guard whom 247Sports.com has tagged as a four-star recruit, chose the Sooners over reported scholarship offers from 14 other schools. Three weeks ago, Noland narrowed his list to seven schools: OU, Kansas State, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State, Troy and Vanderbilt.

His father, Belvis Noland, played at Kansas State for two seasons in the 1990s after winning a national juco title at Three Rivers Community College (Mo.), and so the Wildcats had been considered the frontrunner for the younger Noland.

"It’s been a tough journey, but I want every school that recruited me to know I’ve considered each of you and I was grateful," Noland said. "But I can only choose one."

247Sports ranks Noland as the No. 8 recruit in the state and the No. 31 shooting guard nationally in the class of 2021. Rivals.com ranks him No. 115 nationally and 26th at his position.

Noland averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.7 assists per game as a junior, leading the Runnin’ Indians to the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals. The Indians achieved as high as a No. 5 statewide ranking in the state’s highest classification in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll during the 2019-2020 season.

The Sooners finished 19-12 last season and 9-9 in Big 12 Conference play, but the conference tournament was canceled at the very outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

Lake, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard, completes CSU’s recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. Lake was rated a three-star recruit, but chose the Rams over a total of 17 offering teams, including Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Virginia Commonwealth. Other teams offering Lake included North Texas, UT-Arlington, UT-El Paso, Texas State, Texas Southern and Oral Roberts.

"Colorado State is a great fit for me," Lake told 247Sports.com. "They recruited me very hard since the high school season and I am very excited to play in the Mountain West Conference."

Lake, who transferred from Mansfield Lake Ridge before last season, averaged 14 points and three assists as a junior.

Colorado State was a 20-game winner last year and went 11-7 in MWC play, but the Rams suffered an 80-74 loss to Wyoming in the first round of the conference tournament.

Noland and Lake are expected to sign with their respective teams on Nov. 11, which is the early signing date for Division I basketball.