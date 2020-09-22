By Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

PALMER — Fall and football were certainly in the air Friday night as the Bulldogs hosted the visiting Groesbeck Goats at Bulldog Stadium. A more perfect night could not have been selected for the game, and what made it even more special was the fact that it was Palmer’s homecoming.

The Goats from Groesbeck entered that game with a 2-1 record on the year, as they hoped to be able to contain Palmer’s high-octane offense that would be spearheaded by senior quarterback Julian Villasenor and upstart sophomore running back Bralen Lopez.

Palmer led 15-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Lopez cutting back against the grain to scamper into the end zone from 12 yards out, and the extra point was added by Joe King. The teams continued to trade possessions until Palmer took over and drove 10 plays to find pay dirt with Villasenor connecting with halfback Gabe Golden for a 4-yard touchdown toss. Golden also added the running 2 point conversion to make the score 15-0.

The second quarter went much the same, as the first quarter had played out. The Goats could not move the ball on their first possession of the second quarter and punted the ball to Palmer, where they took over just past midfield. It took only four plays for the Dogs to bury another bone in the end zone, this time courtesy of Golden again, as he scooted in from 15 yards out. The extra point failed this time, leaving the score Palmer 21-Groesbeck 0.

GHS was still having issues trying to figure out how to move the ball against a stingy Bulldogs defense and turned the ball over on the 18-yard line of PHS. Some seven plays later, the Dogs closed out the scoring for the first half with QB Villasenor hitting junior Jacob Berumen with a 41-yard strike for a touchdown, with King adding the extra point to make the score going into halftime 28-0.

As good of a first half that Villasenor had, it could only be topped by him being selected as Homecoming King over five of his fellow schoolmate nominees.

The second half started much as the first half had ended, with Palmer taking the kickoff and only needing four plays to add to the scoreboard. Villasenor replaced his newly won crown with his helmet, and he was able to find Berumen, this time with a 26 yard strike and with King’s extra point enlarging the score to 35-0.

From there, Groesbeck was able to finally somewhat solve the Bulldogs defense, as they scored twice in the third quarter, to cut the Palmer lead to 35-13 going into the final stanza of the game. Both teams added another touchdown each in the final period to finish out the scoring. When all was said and done, the final score was Bulldogs 42, and the Goats from Groesbeck 21.

Palmer (4-0) will travel to Rice (1-3) this Friday to take on the "other" version of the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Good seats are still available from Rice ISD. Groesbeck (2-2) will host Fairfield (0-3) in Groesbeck at 7:30 p.m.