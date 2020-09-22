By Bill Spinks

TRENTON — Not all hastily arranged football games are perfect matches. After all, pandemic diseases and shotgun weddings do not always mix well.

There is only one "A" of difference between Class 3A Maypearl and Class 2A Trenton, but the levels of competition were starkly in contrast on Friday night at Tiger Stadium as the Panthers escaped Fannin County by blanking the host Tigers, 35-0, for their first 4-0 start since 2008.

The Panthers took a 28-0 halftime lead and then let off on the accelerator in the second half.

"It helps our depth, and we needed our kids to have more playing time," Maypearl head coach Sam Riepe said. "We needed to rest our kids for Grandview next week."

Jaxson Emerton completed 14 of 23 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown pass to Aidan Matthews, and also added a 9-yard TD scramble. Sophomore backup Cole Rager came in late and threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Aaron Jett, who wound up with six catches for 121 yards.

"Aaron Jett finally showed what he can do tonight," Riepe said.

Homer Arizpe added a rushing touchdown, and on special teams, a Trenton punt attempt was blocked by Grant Hamby and recovered by Garrett Baggett in the end zone for a score.

Defensively, Josh Byrd and Ethan Loera recovered a fumble each, Arizpe and Quinton Wright recorded a sack apiece, and Brian Fisher, Heath Roesler, Jesse Taylor and Robert Gomez also had a couple of big plays in the Tigers’ backfield.

"I’m glad about the way we came out tonight, even though I know we could’ve done better," Arizpe said. "They put up a dogfight, and we had to put up a dogfight ourselves."

Maypearl (4-0) was supposed to be traveling to Grand Saline on this night and Trenton was to host Dallas Gateway. But late-summer changes brought on by COVID-19 restrictions started a game of musical chairs, whereby the Panthers agreed to head north.

The Panthers’ opening possession ended with an interception at the Trenton 3-yard line, but Byrd’s fumble recovery set up Emerton’s scoring run to put Maypearl on the board with 3:55 remaining in the first. The first of five perfect PATs by Rylan Winingham made it 7-0.

About a minute and a half later, the Panthers made it 14-0 when Hamby blocked a punt and Baggett fell on it in the end zone.

After holding Trenton three-and-out, the Panthers went on the move, and after a 32-yard pass play between Emerton and Clay Payne, a look-in pass to Aiden Matthews turned into a 32-yard touchdown at the 10:45 mark of the second. Maypearl made it 28-0 at the half when Arizpe bulldozed his way for a 2-yard score.

Trenton (2-1), which resumed varsity football in 2012 after 52 seasons on hiatus, is still trying to find its gridiron footing despite success in other sports. The Tigers made the football playoffs last fall for the first time in school history, but were sent packing in short order by Honey Grove.

With 14 seniors, though, the Tigers put up a fight on their home field, making Maypearl earn it.

"It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t at the level we expect," Riepe said of his team’s execution. "Our expectations are a little higher than we showed. I think traveling more than an hour always has an effect on kids."

The Panthers are scheduled to begin District 7-3A (I) play next Friday with by far their biggest game of the year, a contest at two-time defending state champion Grandview. The Zebras called off their homecoming game against Glen Rose Friday because of a case of COVID-19 within their program. As of press time, the game was still on.

"Next week we’re 0-0," Riepe said. "4-0’s great for non-district, but now we’re looking at district. It’s a different season now."