By Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — It’s quite an oddity to see around 500 fans show up for a controlled scrimmage game, but that’s what it looked like in the stands at Ennis Lion Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, when the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A Division II went up against the visiting Midlothian Panthers, who are a part of the 5A Division I grouping.

The Lions began the contest on their own 30-yard line. Each team had 10 attempts to run offensive plays, and then they would alternate – offense to defense.

In stepped senior quarterback Collin Drake to start the game off by handing the pigskin to wide receiver Skylan Simmons. The contest got off to a bang, as he thrashed through the middle of the Panthers D-line and broke away on a 70-yard scamper for the first touchdown of the night. This was only the beginning of the woes that Midlothian would experience on a long, rugged scrimmage as the Lions of Ennis completely dominated the contest from start-to-finish.

• Ennis Offensive Highlights of the game

– #98 D-lineman (JR) Lazurus Becks scooped up a fumble, returned the ball for a 65-yd touchdown

– #15 back-up QB (SO) Jackson Gilkey threw 8-yd pass for touchdown

– #18 QB (SR) Drake passed to his favorite WR from 2019 – 55-yd bomb to #7 (SR) Laylon Spencer

– #98 lined up as RB (JR) Becks ran for 2 yards for touchdown

– #18 QB (SR) Drake forced out of pocket, then ran for 70-yd touchdown

– #15 QB Gilkey ran a QB keeper and scored TD from 8 yards out

– #18 QB Drake s threw bubble-screen pass to #7 Spencer for a 60-yd pass and run for TD

• Ennis Defensive Highlights of the game

– #5 DB (SR) Stephon Townsend played solid defensive and caused 2 QB sacks on Midlothian

– #98 DL (JR) Lazurus Becks made several big tackles, plus the TD fumble return for the Lions

– #20 DB (JR) Ashton Ehly made several tackles and some assists

– #9 DB (JR) Devion Beasley made some key stops and caused a fumble

– #4 LB (SR) Caden Hubbard all over the field, made some good plays and contained opponents

– #2 LB (SR) Payton Chapman provided effective coverage and made several good defensive plays

– #99 DL (SR) Deryous Stokes sidelined much of the game, but delivered the biggest hit of the night

• Midlothian Offensive Highlights of the game

– #7 RB (SO) Deago Benson on 1st and goal play, ran into Ennis’ end zone for 9-yd 1st and only TD

– Both Midlo quarterbacks had some flashes of consistency toward the end of the scrimmage

• Midlothian Defensive Highlights of the game

– Bright spot of the game – Panther defense made several QB sacks on Ennis, good pursuit

– More consistent running and passing as scrimmage game progressed

• Coach’s Final Thoughts

Ennis’ head coach Sam Harrell generally doesn’t read too much into the outcome of scrimmage games, but he did say, "The scrimmage was a typical scrimmage. As coaches, we saw some good things and several things that still to be addressed and worked on."

Harrell was also quick to relay, "We were just glad we came out of the contest without any injuries. I think the Red Oak game this Friday will be a very good measuring stick early-on for our team, as it will be exciting for us to play a tough opponent like the Hawks in a non-district game."