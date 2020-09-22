Daily Light report

FRISCO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians remained undefeated on the young 2020 volleyball season, picking up match victories against Frisco and Red Oak on Saturday at Rock Hill High School.

The Lady Indians opened the morning with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Frisco, then followed with a victory over Red Oak. The wins leave all four WHS teams — both freshman teams, junior varsity and varsity — a total of 16-0 on the year.

The Lady Indians (4-0) were scheduled Tuesday night to travel to Midlothian for a non-district dual match against Midlothian and Keller Timber Creek. They will travel to Highland Park to face Wylie and Highland Park on Friday starting at 5 p.m. District play for WHS starts next Tuesday at Waco High.

In other Lady Indian news, Waxahachie senior Kate Morgan announced over the weekend that she has verbally committed to play Division I volleyball at Samford University.

• Mesquite Horn def. Maypearl 3-1

• Joshua def. Maypearl 3-1

JOSHUA — The step up in competition proved too high for the Lady Panthers, as they suffered four-set losses to both Class 6A Mesquite Horn and Class 5A Joshua in a dual match on Friday.

The Lady Panthers (12-4) took the first set against Horn, but dropped a competitive match, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18. They did the same against Joshua, winning the opening set before going on to a 15-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-21 loss.

Victoria Southerland had 11 kills to lead the Lady Panthers against Joshua, while Nanea Storm added eight kills, 14 digs and eight aces and Meagan Price finished with seven kills, 18 assists, 10 digs and four blocks.

Carsen Young wound up with 30 digs, Lauren Pieper had 11 assists, six aces and 10 digs, Katy McMullin also recorded 10 digs and Zoe Huskins contributed four blocks.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Cleburne on Tuesday evening. This weekend Maypearl will host Crawford in a Saturday morning contest at 11 a.m.

• Palmer def. Blooming Grove 3-1

PALMER — Mackenzie Marusak had 13 kills, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22 win over Blooming Grove in a District 18-3A match.

Morgan Zabojnik served up five aces and had 17 digs, Alexa Pelerose also had 17 digs, and Macey Maxwell finished with 11 digs for Palmer. Taylor Rhoades added five blocks, Chloe Cisneros had four blocks and Emma Jones had 14 assists.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-5, 3-2) were scheduled to travel to Mildred for a district match on Tuesday night. They will host Eustace on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. start.

• Avalon def. Italy 3-1

AVALON — In a competitive match against neighboring rivals, the Avalon Lady Eagles came out on top Friday, bouncing back from a set down to beat the Lady Gladiators, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23.

Keri Scott led Italy with a dozen kills, five blocks, 15 digs and a pair of aces, while Emily Janek added 23 digs, Karley Sigler had 18 digs and Ella Hudson contributed 10 digs. Brooklyn Steinmetz dished out 32 assists.

Italy (2-8, 2-1) was scheduled to host Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday. They will travel to Rio Vista on Friday for a loop match starting at 4 p.m.

• Argyle Liberty def. OCS 3-0

GRAPEVINE — The Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles hung tough with a TAPPS 6A powerhouse, but fell in three sets on Thursday, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, at Grapevine Faith Christian School.

Audrey Nunes had nine kills for OCS (7-2), while Tessa Henry added eight kills, two blocks and three aces. Marlee Hopkins had 13 digs, 17 assists and six aces for the Lady Eagles.

OCS was scheduled to travel to Dallas Covenant on Tuesday. On Thursday, they will host Lewisville Founders Classical Academy in non-district action at 6 p.m.