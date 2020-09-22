Daily Light report

ITALY — With a second-straight victory over a District 7-3A (II) team, the Italy Gladiators started out fast and rolled to an easy 42-6 win over the Corsicana Mildred Eagles on Friday night at Gladiator Coliseum.

Jayden Saxon rushed for two touchdowns and 99 yards and passed for two more scores to Kort Holley, and Jaiden Barr added two TD runs in the second half en route to 191 rushing yards for Italy (3-0).

Saxon started the scoring on a 17-yard run to close out Italy’s opening drive. After a Mildred punt, Saxon scored again on a 33-yard TD run. Later in the first half, Saxon passed to Holley from 10 yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Mildred (2-2) got on the board before halftime, but the Gladiators scored on the final play of the half on a 39-yard pass from Saxon to Holley making it 28-6. Barr closed out the scoring with TD runs of 23 and 46 yards in the third quarter.

The Gladiators are scheduled to travel to Meridian for their pre-district finale on Friday night. District play begins Oct. 2 at Marlin.

• Ferris 17, Farmersville 10

FERRIS — Nate Aguinaga rushed 25 times for 143 yards and completed 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ homecoming win over Farmersville on Friday night.

The Jackets (2-2) made a game-saving defensive stop with 39 seconds to go, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal at the Ferris 13-yard line.

Ferris briefly trailed 10-8, but a Reese Francis field goal before halftime gave the Jackets a one-point edge. Then on the opening drive of the second half, Aguinaga turned a third-and-23 situation into a manageable fourth-and-2, leading to an Aguinaga 24-yard pass to Brendon Winsor that provided the winning margin.

Ferris will travel to Canton for a non-district tilt this Friday night.

• Paris 28, Mid. Heritage 14

The fourth-quarter magic didn’t last for the Jaguars as they suffered their first loss of the season to the Paris Wildcats on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Jags (3-1) couldn’t stop the Paris running back tandem of Zy’kius Jackson and KD Washington, who combined to run for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

Cullen Stone finished with 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for HHS.

Heritage tied the game at 14-all on Daelin Rader’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Carter Wilkerson with 7:38 left in the third quarter. The Jags, though, turned the ball over three times on downs inside Paris territory in the second half.

The Jags’ game at Springtown has been changed to a Thursday night contest. Kickoff at Porcupine Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

• Caddo Mills at Life, canceled

The Mustangs’ homecoming game against Caddo Mills was canceled Friday because of cases of COVID-19 reported on the Caddo Mills football team.

The game won’t be made up, but the Mustangs will reschedule their homecoming festivities for a later date.

Life (1-2) will travel this Friday to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau for its final non-district contest of the season. District play begins Oct. 2 at Waco La Vega.

• Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54

WALNUT SPRINGS — Avalon took an 8-point lead into the second quarter Friday night, but Walnut Springs erupted for 35 points in the second stanza to keep the Eagles in search of their first win of the year.

The Eagles (0-3) trailed at the half, 43-32, and the margin grew to 59-40 after three quarters.

Freshman quarterback Erick Padron completed 9-of-25 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception. Padron also carried 17 times for 147 yards, and Gabriel Pacheco caught seven passes for 110 yards.

Bryan Faber led the Eagles defensively with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Avalon will host Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Friday night.