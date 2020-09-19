It’s hard to imagine a team having any tougher of a Homecoming than what the Highland Park Hornets had Friday night.

And if you think it was a bad night for the Hornets, that’s nothing compared to the frustration Highland Park coach Wade Wilson felt afterward.

A week after scoring against Shamrock following two scoreless games to open the season, the Hornets took a huge step backward against Wheeler. Highland Park did next to nothing right early and it simply snowballed, as Wheeler rolled to a 65-0 victory which left the home team humiliated.

"It came too easy for (Wheeler)," Wilson said. "That’s nothing compared to what we’re going to see in district."

Next week the Hornets (0-4) open District 3-3A Division II play by hosting Tulia, which is a mere run up to facing district titans Canadian, Childress and Spearman. It might be a fight to stay out of last place in the district.

Based on what Wilson thinks, that’s almost inevitable for his team.

"This is the worst football team I’ve ever coached," said Wilson, who’s in his 14th season as a head coach. "The one good thing is we made Wheeler punt and we hadn’t made people punt yet so that’s good."

That harsh self assessment shouldn’t take anything away from Wheeler (3-1), a team which has genuine playoff aspirations. The Mustangs also hung over 60 points on Booker, so maybe Highland Park shouldn’t be completely discouraged about things.

"(The Hornets) do a lot of things pretty well but they just didn’t put them together," Wheeler coach Chris Evans said. "We want to be versatile and do lots of things on offense, but if we run the football well a lot of the good things come off that."

David Rascon and Hesston Marshall combined to run for seven touchdowns, and Marshall found the end zone six times, returning a pair of fumbles for touchdowns in the second quarter.

As Wilson noted, Wheeler did punt, twice in fact in the second half. Neither team punted in the first half, but everything everything else went right for Wheeler and wrong for Highland Park, as the Mustangs dominated in every phase imaginable to take a 52-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs got the only score they needed by stopping Highland Park on downs at their own 45-yard line on the first posssession of the game. Seven plays later, Marshall scored on an 8-yard run for a 6-0 lead.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, HP’s Caden Thompson threw the first of five interceptions, this one to Jovany Gallardo, who returned it 41 yards to the Highland Park 10. Rascon carried it in the next play for a 13-0 lead.

While Marshall is the more celebrated back, Rascon had his time in the spotlight against the Hornets, running for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

"It was a good game but my linemen did most of the hard work," said Rascon, recognizing the protocol after having a huge game. "Hesston’s a good back, but we push each other and I think we have two great backs in this backfield."

Marshall’s 89 yards on 10 carries might not have seemed to relevant or spectacular considering what Rascon did. That meant little since he made his biggest plays on defense.

The first came early in the second quarter with Wheeler already leading 25-0, when Gallardo picked off Thompson again at the Wheeler 28, but was stripped of the ball returning it. Marshall, who also plays linebacker, alertly picked it up and went the rest of the way, going 65 yards for a score to make it 32-0.

Later in the quarter, Thompson completed a pass to Jax Reese, who got stripped of the ball and Marshall was again the beneficiary, picking it up and going 68 yards for a score to make it 45-0 and thwarting Highland Park’s best chance to score.

"I believe I can make those plays every game with my speed and I saw a lot of green in front of me a couple of times," Marshall said. "We have a saying that defense wins games and we’ve been saying that since I was in pee wee football."

The Mustangs gave up only 151 yards and they ran for 332.

Wheeler 25 27 13 0 - 65

Highland Park 0 0 0 0 - 0

First Quarter

W - Hesston Marshall 8 run (kick blocked), 7:11

W - David Rascon 10 run (Gustavo Olivas-Perez kick), 6:20

W - Marshall 1 run (run failed), 2:27

W - Rascon 48 run (kick failed), 0:00

Second Quarter

W - Marshall 65 fumble return (Olivas-Perez kick), 10:27

W - Rascon 27 run (kick failed), 7:04

W - Marshall 68 fumble return (Olivas-Perez kick), 6:33

W - Marshall 28 run (Olivas-Perez kick), 0:08

Third Quarter

W - Marshall 35 run (Olivas-Perez kick), 11:22

W - Hayden Holdwick 6 pass from Nathan Rowley (kick failed), 3:07

Wheeler Highland Park

First Downs 17 7

Rushing 332 109

Passing 78 42

Total yards 410 151

C-A-I 5-7-0 5-15-5

Punts-Avg. 2-38.0 1-26.0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 4-41 3-23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Wheeler: Torres 17-180, Marshall 10-89, Rowley 7-40, KaMonte Martin 1-23. Highland Park: Caden Thompson 6-42, Adryan Rodriguez 6-6, Jax Reese 8-17, Cade Seaman 11-45, Davonte Burch 1-(-1).

PASSING - Wheeler: Rowley 4-5-0-62, Marshall 1-2-0-16. Highland Park: Thompson 5-15-5-42.

RECEIVING - Wheeler: Martin 1-32, Jovany Gallardo 2-24, Rowley 1-16, Holdwick 1-6. Highland Park: Reese 3-28, Tavian WIlliams 2-14.