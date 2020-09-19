FRIDAY’S AREA RESULTS
Non-District
CLASS 6A
No games scheduled
CLASS 5A
No games scheduled
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12
Andrews 54, Seminole 13
Dumas 62, Levelland 26
Estacado 41, Hereford 6
Canyon 40, Borger 3
Perryton at Canadian, canceled
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Pampa 73, Denver City 28
Big Spring 20, Brownfield 17
Shallowater at Childress, canceled
Lamesa 32, Amarillo River Road 29, 2OT
Crane 40, Kermit 30
Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14
Idalou 35, Littlefield 6
Bushland 28, Stratford 14
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0
Post 26, Abernathy 7
Coahoma 34, Colorado 0
Reagan County 57, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Friona 49, Dalhart 21
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20
New Home 32, Floydada 13
Sundown 34, Stanton 26
New Deal 44, Bovina 0
Tahoka 21, Crosbyton 8
Ralls 30, Quanah 28
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Lockney 41, Plains 26
Smyer 20, Seagraves 0
Stamford 38, Sudan 0
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Amherst 56, Welllman-Union 8
White Deer 64, Spur 40
Happy 58, Kress 8
Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12
O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52
Klondike 46, Meadow 0
Anton 49, Lorenzo 0
Morton 60, Trent 12
Sterling City 62, Borden County 58
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Wilson 72, Southland 50
Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18
Hart 36, Hedley 20
Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35
Whitharral 56, Sands 6
Motley County 52, Crowell 37
TAIAO DIVISION I
Miami 61, Lubbock Home School Titans 48
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Monahans 39, Fort Stockton 21
Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20
Wall 42, Mason 7
Alpine 7, Sonora 0
Ballinger 21, Clyde 14
Brady 38, Dublin 24
Spearman 49, Vega 7
Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Boys Ranch at Shamrock, canceled
Stinnett West Texas 42, Sunray 27
Memphis 8, Sanford-Fritch 6
Albany 43, Haskell 0
Forsan 31, McCamey 30
Hawley 36, Winters 13
Hamlin 48, Anson 6
Coleman 24, Grape Creek 8
STATEWIDE SCORES
Abbott 56, Waco Parkview Christian 8
Alvarado 20, Kaufman 17
Anahuac 28, Bridge City 21
Aransas Pass 49, Falfurrias 34
Archer City 56, Henrietta 28
Argyle 35, Waco La Vega 7
Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 12
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
Aubrey 49, Terrell 20
Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12
Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0
Beckville 59, Pineland West Sabine 21
Beeville Jones 34, Somerset 13
Bellville 42, Rockdale 14
Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27
Blackwell 64, Moran 16
Blanco 61, Bandera 6
Blanket 59, Zephyr 14
Bogata Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12
Boling 33, Danbury 13
Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26
Bowie Gold-Burg 64, TLCA Arlington 0
Brazos Valley 43, Waco Texas Christian 22
Bremond 24, Dawson 13
Brock 42, Iowa Park 35
Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8
Brownsboro 55, DASCHE 16
Brownwood 36, Burnet 22
Bryant, Ark. 44, Cedar Hill Trinity 40
Bryson 52, Forestburg 6
Buffalo 45, Teague 9
Bullard 22, Rusk 14
Burkeville 28, Mount Enterprise 27
Bynum 74, Trinidad 38
CC London 36, CC West Oso 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0
Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14
Celina 55, Omaha Pewitt 0
Center 55, Tyler Chapel Hill 14
Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10
Cherokee 77, Gustine 30
Chilton 58, Axtell 14
Christoval 64, Roscoe 6
Cleveland Tarkington 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14
Clifton 43, Tenaha 26
Collinsville 28, Sadler S&S Consolidated 3
Colmesneil 48, High Island 8
Columbus 42, Edna 3
Comanche 36, Tolar 6
Comfort 34, Uvalde 21
Cooper 32, Celeste 9
Crawford 13, Holland 8
Crockett 28, Garrison 20
Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7
Cuero 42, Geronimo Navarro 21
Cushing 44, Evadale 0
Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14
Dalhart 49, Friona 21
De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14
Devine 30, Pleasanton 7
Early 31, Merkel 20
East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24
Edgewood 41, Lone Oak 6
El Campo 55, Wharton 35
FW Benbrook 54, FW Castleberry 14
FW Dunbar 61, FW Eastern Hills 14
Ferris 17, Farmersville 10
Flatonia 34, Falls City 7
Follett 54, Wildorado 8
Franklin 42, Troy 27
Freer 41, Three Rivers 7
Frost 28, Waco Texas Wind 10
Gainesville 34, Van Alstyne 7
Ganado 44, Weimar 8
Garden City 77, Eden 54
Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
Giddings 50, Caldwell 14
Gilmer 56, Lindale 49
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13
Gladewater 35, Kilgore 28
Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3
Gordon 64, Sidney 40
Graham 31, Decatur 14
Groom 54, Claude 8
Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14
Hallettsville 59, Altair Rice 7
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Splendora 30
Harleton 20, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 6
Hawkins 50, Quitman 7
Hearne 14, Hardin 13
Hemphill 36, Huntington 34
Hermleigh 55, Robert Lee 8
Hitchcock 34, Kountze 27
Holliday 34, Bells 21
Hondo 49, Marion 17
Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9
Hooks 49, Jefferson 14
Houston St. Thomas 27, Houston Christian 21
Hubbard 34, Meridian 9
Huffman Hargrave 12, Navasota 0
Hull-Daisetta 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42
Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingram Moore 50, Center Point 14
Iredell 55, Buckholts 46
Italy 42, Mildred 6
Itasca 39, Ranger 6
Jacksboro 28, WF City View 22
Jasper 46, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6
Joaquin 37, Ore City 0
Jonesboro 53, Blum 18
Joshua Johnson County 63, Bluff Dale 0
Jourdanton 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 24
Junction 39, Hico 10
Kemp 20, Blooming Grove 12
Kenedy 33, Taft 13
Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 18
Knox City 55, Ira 16
La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24
Lake Worth 53, Venus 6
Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19
Leonard 62, Detroit 20
Liberty 37, Shepherd 0
Lindsay 40, Valley View 18
Little River Academy 13, Lago Vista 0
Livingston 35, Diboll 20
Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
Louise 56, Woodsboro 13
Lytle 39, Luling 28
Mabank 34, Van Alstyne 7
Malakoff 49, New London West Rusk 7
Mart 32, Whitney 7
Maypearl 35, Trenton 0
McLean 59, Lefors 57
Medina 53, Rochelle 12
Melissa 65, Stephenville 58
Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Miles 20, Munday 6
Morgan 59, Lingleville 12
Muenster 63, Electra 0
Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6
Nazareth 66, Paducah 64
Nocona 35, Chico 18
Normangee 50, Lovelady 12
Oakwood 38, Coolidge 36
Odem 31, Karnes City 20
Oglesby 46, Temple Central Texas 38
Orangefield 34, Buna 0
Ozona 46, Menard 0
Palmer 42, Groesbeck 20
Paradise 22, Millsap 21
Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14
Pattonville Prairiland 51, Clarksville 21
Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6
Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50
Petrolia 41, Alvord 38
Port Lavaca Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14
Poth 62, Dilley 0
Premont 27, Harlingen Marine Military 8
Rankin 98, Leakey 97
Refugio 54, Bloomington 7
Rice 14, Kerens 12
Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0
Rising Star 55, Three Way 46
Robinson 35, Fairfield 21
Roby 64, Rule 14
Rockport-Fulton 44, CC Miller 41
Rocksprings 32, Harper 26
Roscoe Highland 104, Loraine 60
Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Sabinal 50, Brackett 0
Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6
Salado 40, Mexia 21
San Saba 35, Llano 31
Santa Gertrudis Academy 7, Skidmore-Tynan 6
Santo 62, Era 0
Scurry-Rosser 43, Eustace 13
Sealy 12, Stafford 10
Shelbyville 54, Groveton 27
Shiner 13, East Bernard 7
Sinton 41, Poteet 7
Smithville 63, Jarrell 6
Snook 22, Milano 7
Springtown 52, Godley 20
Stockdale 21, Natalia 20
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Sunnyvale 47, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Sweeny 56, Hempstead 38
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 24, Atlanta 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14
Thrall 21, Johnson City 16
Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16
Timpson 54, Price Carlisle 19
Tribe Consolidated 56, Seguin Lifegate 6
Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12
Universal City Randolph 62, Wallis Brazos 14
Valley Mills 21, Moody 12
Van 35, Pittsburg 2
Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, El Maton Tidehaven 21
Vidor 28, Bay City 21
WF Hirschi 36, Vernon 7
Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7
Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54
Warren 36, Deweyville 18
Wellington 50, Gruver 6
West 35, Rogers 29
West Columbia 21, La Marque 20
West Orange-Stark 70, Newton 0
Westbrook 56, Water Valley 8
White Oak 35, New Diana 10
Wimberley 21, Fredericksburg 20
Windthorst 42, Seymour 0
Wink 61, Eldorado 46
Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6
Woodville 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Wortham 28, Cayuga 24
Yoakum 43, Needville 42, OT