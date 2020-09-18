Daily Light report

CARROLLTON — The Waxahachie cross country team got the 2020 season off to a running start on Friday at the Night Hawk Invitational at McInnish Park.

The Lady Indians got top-10 finishes from seniors Emma Curry and Alyson Moore to place fourth in a very competitive field, behind Flower Mound, Lucas Lovejoy and Hebron. All nine Lady Indian runners set personal records in the race.

Curry ran the 2-mile race in 11 minutes, 29.1 seconds to place sixth among all individuals, and Moore wasn’t far behind, coming in ninth in 11:54.2. Freshman Emilee Jones, making her varsity debut, was 13th in 12:09.4.

Junior Cori Morgan came in 25th in 12:41.1, and sophomore Keeley Hearron was 40th in 13:07.8 to round out WHS’ team total. Other WHS runners were Tessa Dominy (63rd in 14:25.8), Kirkland Redic (68th in 14:48.2), Mariel Camargo (71st in 15:17.4) and Emma Pickard (72nd in 15:34.4).

The Indian boys, meanwhile, finished in a tie for sixth place in a field consisting of all five Lewisville ISD high schools as well as Lovejoy and Decatur.

Leading the way for WHS was senior Sebastian Calderon, who ran the race in 10 minutes, 21.9 seconds, setting a new school record for a cross-country 2-mile run. Calderon placed 15th among all individuals.

Braden Buegeler, Joseph Quilbio, Dakoda Moreno, Lucas Molina, Aidan Pennington, Eli Nance and Landon Jones all set personal records. Buegeler, a sophomore, finished in 51st place in 11:27.8, while Quilbio, a junior, was 52nd in 11:28.8.

The Indians and Lady Indians will compete on Saturday morning in another 2-mile race, the Jaguar Invitational in Flower Mound. Their first 5,000-meter races will be at the Falcon Fast Invitational on Sept. 26 at Trinity Springs Middle School in Keller.