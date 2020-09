The Waxahachie Indians will open the 2020 football season next Friday, Sept. 25, at Copperas Cove, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The Waxahachie ISD athletic department has announced ticket purchase availability for the game.

Online ticket sales will go live on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. and will be sold at https://www.ticketracker.com/store/events/1471 .

In addition, the WISD athletic department has announced that the game will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/copperascoveisd .