Stephenville High School fell to a tough and experienced Gatesville squad, 16-3, on Wednesday in their latest District 7-4A team tennis contest for the Yellow Jackets and Honeybees.

SHS won the mixed doubles match, with Shyla Smith and Dylan Jones defeating Trevor Bently and Tina Morna, 6-4, 6-1, staying unbeaten so far this season.

SHS had two match victories in girls singles — one posted by Maci Underwood, 6-3, 6-1 over Bri Alexander, and the other by Addi Post, defeating Laura Mitchell, 6-1, 6-1. Underwood has yet to lose a singles match this fall, and Post has a 3-1 record.

SHS tennis coach Karen Greenhaw said that Underwood does not get rattled, and "hustles to every ball, (is) steady in her matches (and) is mentally tough."

The coach noted that although Post is only a sophomore, she "is really making a positive impact on our varsity team. I am proud of how she has stepped into a leadership position on our team."

The SHS girls and boys teams will be playing their next district match at home on Thursday, Sept. 24, against Glen Rose.

"There is not a group of kids who want a win more than this varsity team, who work harder," Greenhaw said. "I know its coming because the growth that I see with each player is phenomenal. I know they are feeling a little down; its time to regroup, get motivated to tackle our next matchup."