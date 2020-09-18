By Bill Spinks

RED OAK — Last year’s history-making season for the Red Oak Hawks might just have been a preview of things to come this year.

With the starting quarterback, second-leading rusher and second-leading receiver from 2019 all back — plus a sense of continuity at the helm — hopes are high that the Hawks will remain dangerously explosive on offense, even as they step up a notch in competition.

Michael Quintero, last year’s special teams coordinator and a longtime assistant coach for Chris Ross, was quickly promoted to head coach last February after Ross left for Lucas Lovejoy after two seasons. The school almost immediately offered the head coaching job to Quintero, and he accepted quickly.

This is the first head coaching gig for "Coach Q," who has 19 seasons of experience in the high school coaching profession. However, Quintero has two state championship rings as a part of Ross’ state-winning staffs at Cedar Park in 2012 and 2015, and also got to the state finals in 2014.

The Hawks open the season at No. 9 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division I rankings after a year in which Red Oak ranked eighth in the state across all classifications in scoring offense per game.

Red Oak has some missing pieces from last year’s team, including graduated receiver Coby Cavil, a 2020 All-Ellis County player of the year finalist who approached 2,000 rushing yards and signed with Louisiana-Monroe last February.

But returning senior and Oklahoma State pledge Raymond Gay appears ready to step up and have a Cavil-like senior year after a 2019 that saw Gay catch 772 yards’ worth of passes and nine TDs.

Tight end LaKelsey Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, wound up with eight TD catches as a sophomore last fall. Johnson is on college recuiters’ radar and has received five scholarship offers already according to college recruiting websites, including Arizona and Colorado.

Also returning is senior quarterback Joshua Ervin, an All-Ellis County Offensive Player of the Year finalist. Ervin last year had an offensive ledger that was almost cartoonish: 147 completions in 210 attempts for 2,794 yards, 39 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Top running back C.J. Palmer graduated and took with him his 24 touchdowns and almost 1,700 rushing yards. But senior Zack Sanders is ready to assume the mantle after his 940-yard, 13-TD season as the No. 2 backfield option.

Senior guard Kain Cooper, a 290-pounder, returns to anchor the Hawks’ offensive line, as well as returnee Charles Walker.

But a hugely-underrated part of last year’s team was its defense, which pitched three shutouts in district play.

Senior nose guard Xzavier Augustus returns at the tip of the spear for the Hawks’ defense. Augustus will be joined up front by senior John Mathis.

Classmate Jackson Bailey, who has verbally committed to the University of Arizona, is back at outside linebacker with Devin Steen and Jaylon Bennett lining up inside. Senior Darius Jackson, who has verbaled to Missouri, returns at cornerback as well as Elijah Shaw, a promising junior with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.

The Hawks kick off the season next Friday with a stiff test at Billy Goodloe Stadium against Ennis, the preseason No. 1 in Class 5A Division II according to DCTF.

Following a home game against Mansfield Timberview, a trip to Copperas Cove and an open date, district play for Red Oak begins Friday, Oct. 23 against Mansfield Legacy at Vernon Newsom Stadium.