It’s a first in Ellis County for the fall of 2020: A game that has been directly called off because of the emergence of COVID-19.

Fortunately, it’s not on account of any local team, but the upcoming opponent instead.

Life Waxahachie announced on Thursday that its scheduled Friday night homecoming game against Caddo Mills was canceled because of cases of the virus within the visiting Foxes’ program.

"Late yesterday afternoon, the Life School Athletic Department was notified by Life High School Waxahachie’s opponent of a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the opposing team’s JV football program and two presumed cases within the opposing team’s varsity program," Life Schools athletic director Scott Thrush posted on social media on Thursday.

"It is out of an abundance of caution that LHSW will be canceling (Thursday’s) freshman and JV football games. Friday night’s varsity game will not be played against the original opponent; however, LSHW is currently seeking a last-minute alternate opponent for its homecoming game."

The Mustangs were furiously searching for a replacement opponent as of late Thursday. However, homecoming festivities can be rescheduled to a later home date.

Thrush went on to state that if an opponent is unavailable, all previously purchased tickets will be refunded.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Thrush said. "However, the health and safety of our players, coaches and stakeholders will always come first."

The only other North Texas game canceled for Friday night because of COVID-19 was Mineral Wells at Sanger, after multiple Mineral Wells players tested positive for COVID-19, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Sanger quickly rescheduled a game at Canton.