Daily Light report

The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team got stronger as the match progressed on Friday afternoon and rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-9 home sweep against Ferris, locking up their second District 11-4A win in as many matches.

Senior Elizabeth Schmidt was dominant at the net, with 20 kills on 24 attempts in the match. Schmidt also served three aces and made a block.

Hayden Brunson added six kills and a dozen assists, and Rhali Adams served eight aces and tied Kensey Clifton for the team high with four digs. Clifton added 17 assists for the Jags.

The Jags (6-8, 2-0) were scheduled to travel to Godley on Tuesday evening. Up next is a home match against Alvarado at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by another home match against Ellis County rival Life Waxahachie at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

Ferris (6-4, 1-1), meanwhile, was scheduled Tuesday to step out of district play against Mabank. The Lady Jackets will host Venus on Friday.

The Lady Mustangs slipped up in the second set, but went on to a 25-14, 14-25, 25-19, 25-18 home victory against Hillsboro on Friday.

The Lady Mustangs (3-2, 1-1) were scheduled to travel to Alvarado for a match on Tuesday. They have an open date on Friday before traveling to Heritage next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

PALMER — The Lady Bulldogs extended the match with a third-set win, but Malakoff completed a 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-14 result on Friday.

Cambry Cortez led Palmer with five kills and four service aces, while Morgan Zabojnik added 20 digs and Alexa Pelerose had 13 digs. Emma Jones finished with 10 assists.

The Lady Bulldogs (7-5, 1-2) were scheduled Tuesday to travel to Kemp, looking to get back in the win column. They will host Blooming Grove on Friday afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m.

VENUS — Nanea Storm led the way with nine kills and the Lady Panthers eased to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Class 4A Venus on Friday.

Maypearl (11-2) finally broke into the Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A volleyball poll this week, checking in at No. 19.

Josey Austin and Victoria Southerland each added six kills and Maypearl served 20 aces as a team, led by six from Katy McMullin. Lex Berryman made four blocks, and Carsen Young recorded a team-high 10 digs. Meagan Price and Lauren Pieper added a combined 25 assists.

The step up in competition was scheduled to continue for the Lady Panthers on Tuesday with a trip to Ennis as Class 5A schools finally begin their seasons. On Friday, the Lady Panthers will face Joshua and Mesquite Horn in a dual match at Joshua High School that starts at 6:30 p.m.