Daily Light report

BROWNSBORO — The Life Waxahachie Mustangs appear to have found their Mann.

Jalen Mann accounted for all three Life touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner on a 24-yard run with less than two minutes left, as the Mustangs rewarded coach Micah Stanley with his first head coaching victory in a 21-14 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Friday night in a crazy night of football among Ellis County teams.

Mann rushed for 83 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 102 yards and a score.

Trailing by one, the Mustangs had a chance to take the lead midway through the third quarter, but were stopped on downs at the Brownsboro 1-yard line. Life (1-2) also drove into the red zone in the fourth quarter, but the march ran out of gas after three straight incompletions.

But quarterback Detyrian McCoy, who was 12-of-24 for 291 yards, hit Justin Tims on a 63-yard pass play to put Life in scoring position. Then after a Mustang 10-yard penalty for holding, Mann took it in for the first Life lead of the game. McCoy added the 2-point conversion run, and the Mustangs shortly afterward sealed the outcome with an interception.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bears broke the ice on Ty McKenzie’s 4-yard run. The Mustangs, though, answered when McCoy hit Mann on a 64-yard touchdown play at the 7:13 mark of the second. However, the 2-point attempt came up short.

With under a minute left before halftime, Mann scored on a 59-yard run to make it once again a one-point game as Dominique Vidrine kicked the PAT.

The Mustangs will host Caddo Mills for homecoming this Friday.

DECATUR — Midlothian Heritage was forced to make not one, but two stops on its own goal line in the final seven seconds of Friday night’s game.

The Jaguars stopped a pass attempt, then stonewalled a final rush at the 1-yard line as the Class 4A Division I No. 9-ranked Jags escaped with a victory over Decatur at Eagle Stadium.

The Jaguars (3-0) once again jumped out to a big early lead, then had to rally late after the Eagles scored 25 straight points to take a 25-21 lead with 3:34 left. Senior running back Cullen Stone, who finished with 165 yards on 17 carries, scored on a 5-yard run with 57 seconds left to give HHS the lead back.

The Eagles answered by driving 74 yards on seven plays down to the 1-yard line with seven seconds left. After a pass incompletion stopped the clock with four ticks showing, Decatur went for the win, and the Jags stuffed Decatur running back Landry Phillips for no gain as time expired, and Heritage survived.

Latray Miller added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Daelin Rader completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 146 yards, and Haydon Wiginton caught nine passes for 93 yards. Rader also ran for a score.

Defensively, Kaden Brown led the Jags with 10 total tackles and added an interception, followed by Greg Johnson with seven tackles, a blocked field goal attempt and three pass deflections.

Freshman Antonio Pride Jr. recorded his first varsity interception and returned it for a touchdown with 11:30 remaining in the first half, and the rout appeared to be on. But the Eagles got on the board minutes later on a 40-yard pass play, and the score remained 21-7 at the break.

Stone’s 58-yard run to the Decatur 5-yard line set up Miller’s 1-yard run giving Heritage the lead on the game’s opening possession. On the next series, the Jags went 75 yards, and Rader made it 14-0 on a 4-yard keeper.

The Jags return home this Friday against Wilmer-Hutchins.

BOSQUEVILLE — After a scoreless first overtime, Palmer’s Julian Villasenor threw a 4-yard pass to Elijah Garcia, his fourth TD pass of the night, to start the second extra period. The Bulldogs then stopped a 2-point conversion as Bosqueville went for the win, keeping Palmer’s regular-season win streak intact at 16 games.

The Bulldogs survived despite suffering six turnovers. Villasenor was only 7-of-23 through the air, but finished with 196 passing yards to go with his four touchdowns.

Bosqueville forced overtime on a 30-yard field goal by John Youens with eight seconds remaining in regulation, after Palmer (3-0) had taken the lead on a 27-yard connection between Villasenor and Damian Gonzalez.

After a first-quarter stalemate, Bosqueville’s Nick Womack returned a Bulldog fumble 75 yards for a touchdown with 7:03 remaining in the first half. Palmer scored on a 29-yard pass from Villasenor to Bralen Lopez, but the Bulldogs missed the extra point, keeping Bosqueville in the lead.

Villasenor struck again with a big pass play midway through the third, hitting Gonzalez for 75 yards to put Palmer on top, 14-7. But after a Youens field goal at the end of the quarter, Bosqueville took the lead again at the 9:43 mark of the fourth.

Palmer hosts Groesbeck this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

MAYPEARL — The Panthers’ defense held visiting Clifton to just 99 yards rushing and 99 yards passing en route to a victory at W.G. Roesler Stadium.

The host Panthers (3-0) scored on a 2-yard run by Clay Payne at 7:07 in the first quarter and added a Ryan Winningham field goal at the 6:45 point in the second quarter for a 10-0 halftime lead. Maypearl tacked on a touchdown in the third quarter.

The visiting Cubs averted a shutout with a fourth-quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown, but the Panthers continued to hold strong defensively and Maypearl’s Aaron Jett intercepted a pass on the game’s final play.

Timmy Gracey led Maypearl with 13 tackles, followed by sophomore Brian Fisher with 11. Junior Homer Arizpe notched four sacks and recovered a fumble.

The Panthers will make a rare foray north of the Metroplex to take on the Trenton Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their final non-district prep.

ITALY — The host Gladiators spotted the Rice Bulldogs a 7-0 lead before riding Jaiden Barr’s coattails to 35 unanswered points and their second win of the young season.

Barr finished with 250 yards on 31 carries, scoring three touchdowns on the game as Italy (2-0) finished with 373 total yards.

The Gladiators’ defense pounced on Rice turnovers, with Jay-Lon Hernandez, Andrew Celis and Gabe Martinez each scooping up fumbles. Italy held the Bulldogs to 177 total yards.

Barr’s 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter ended the scoring.

The Gladiators will take on Mildred this Friday night to end a homestand of three straight scheduled games to start the year. Mildred is coming off an improbable win last weekend, when it scored with 15 seconds left and scored on a 2-point conversion to stun Kerens, 8-7.

MILFORD — The Bulldogs avoided a shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter TDs in a home loss to CHANT Home School on Friday night at Horton Field.

The two teams were supposed to play next week, but moved the game up a week after Milford’s game at Garland Christian was canceled.

CHANT led 6-0 after one quarter and built a 25-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs (0-2) have an open date this Friday and will travel to state-ranked Jonesboro on Sept. 25.

AVALON — The Eagles took an early 16-12 first-quarter lead at the Dr. David Del Bosque Athletic Complex, but went on to their second loss of the season.

The Eagles (0-2) will travel to Walnut Springs this Friday.