By Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

FERRIS — The Quinlan Ford Panthers pulled into Ferris Friday night and used an overpowering running attack to defeat the Yellowjackets by a score of 32-16.

The Panthers were led by the trio of running backs: Jadonavan Williams (junior) who had 14 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Eli Chambers (senior) with 9 carries for 64 yards, and Kaiden Roden (junior) with 10 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The game started out as a defensive struggle with both teams having issues moving the ball consistently against each other. Quinlan struck first late in the opening quarter, after a sustained drive that led to quarterback Chambers finding the end zone for a 6-0 lead. The Panthers added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 as the opening frame came to an end.

Ferris fought back in the second quarter to tie the game up on a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by senior quarterback Nate Aguinaga, cutting the lead to 8-6. Ferris was then able to convert a two-point conversion making it 8-8 going into halftime.

The second half started much the same as the first, with both teams still looking for some steadiness in taking the ball down the field and moving those first-down chains.

The Panthers were supposed to get the second half kickoff, but fumbled the return and Ferris recovered on Quinlan’s 37-yard line. The Panthers defensive was able to stop the Jackets, as they took the ball over on downs at their own 16.

Ford found its running game at that point and went on a 14-play drive that ended when Chambers hooked up with Marquizs Graham for a 21-yard catch and run to put the Panthers ahead, 16-8, after another successful two-point conversion.

After watching Quinlan Ford find its rhythm on the previous drive, the Jackets received the ensuing kickoff and took only 4 plays to once again bring the game even, behind a scamper off the right side by junior Wyatt Toomey, who raced untouched for 31 yards and the touchdown. Ferris added the two-point try to knot the game once again at 16-all.

Quinlan then took the kickoff and drove only 6 plays to forge ahead once again as Williams swept around the right side of the line and sprinted to the goal line, just getting inside of the pylon. The Panthers then tacked on yet another the two-point try, bringing the score to 24-16.

The Panthers ended the scoring for the night when Roden ran 6 yards. That was followed up by a run by Rowdy Rowan, as he added the conversion points.

With the loss, Ferris drops to 1-2 for the season, and the Panthers improve to 3-0. Ferris will stay at home this week and will entertain the Farmersville Farmers (1-1) at Yellowjacket Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.

Passing

#

Athlete Name

Comp

Att

Yds

C %

Avg

TD

Int

Lng

QB Rate

Team Totals4860.50015.01114.6

8Eli Chambers (Sr)

4860.50015.01114.6

Ferris

Passing

#

Athlete Name

Comp

Att

Yds

C %

Avg

TD

Int

Lng

QB Rate

Team Totals2549.40024.53176.3

7Nate Aguinaga (Sr)

2549.40024.53176.3

Ford

Rushing

#

Athlete Name

Car

Yds

Avg

Lng

TD

Team Totals463016.53

1J. Williams (Jr)

141007.12

4Marquizs Graham (Jr)

7334.7

8Eli Chambers (Sr)

9647.1

11Rowdy Rowan (Jr)

6264.3

32Kaiden Roden (Jr)

10787.81

Ferris

Rushing

#

Athlete Name

Car

Yds

Avg

Lng

TD

Team Totals461864.031

3Wyatt Toomey (Jr)

5408.031

4Ivan Garcia (Jr)

11232.17

7Nate Aguinaga (Sr)

22994.514

21Kayden Barnes (Jr)

8243.07

Ford

Receiving

#

Athlete Name

Rec

Yds

Avg

Lng

TD

Team Totals46015.01

1J. Williams (Jr)

1-2-2.0

3Colt Cooper (Sr)

11414.0

4Marquizs Graham (Jr)

12121.01

11Rowdy Rowan (Jr)

12727.0

Ferris

Receiving

#

Athlete Name

Rec

Yds

Avg

Lng

TD

Team Totals24924.531

3Wyatt Toomey (Jr)

11818.018

23Trey Johnston (Sr)

13131.031