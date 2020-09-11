Daily Light report

MAYPEARL — Senior Nenea Storm led the way with 15 kills on Tuesday evening as the Maypearl Lady Panthers took a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep over Benbrook in non-district volleyball action.

Victoria Southerland added eight kills, while Meagan Price recorded 17 assists, five aces and three blocks. Lauren Pieper finished with 14 assists, while Carsen Young ended with 15 digs and Price with nine.

The Lady Panthers (10-2) were scheduled to travel to Venus for a non-district match on Friday afternoon. They will venture to Ennis on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match that will start the volleyball season for Class 5A teams.

• District 11-4A: Heritage def. Hillsboro 3-0

HILLSBORO — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team found the start to District 11-4A play more to their liking as they cruised to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Hillsboro on Tuesday night in the Jaguars’ district opener.

The Jags (5-8, 1-0) were scheduled to host Ferris on Friday afternoon as their district slate continued. They will travel to Godley next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

• District 18-3A: Scurry-Rosser def. Palmer 3-0

SCURRY — The Lady Bulldogs ran into the favorites to win District 18-3A on their home floor and suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-5 loss to the Lady Wildcats.

Macey Maxwell and Alexa Pelerose each had three kills for Palmer, and Cambry Cortez added two kills and three aces. Maxwell led the team with 12 digs and four assists, and Mackenzie Marusak added 11 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 1-1) were scheduled to host Malakoff in another district match. They will travel to Kemp on Tuesday for a district match that will start at 6:30 p.m.

• District 15-2A: Rio Vista def. Avalon 3-0

AVALON — The Lady Eagles gave Rio Vista a battle in the first set, before going on to a 25-19, 25-6, 25-10 loss in their first district match of the season on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles were coming off a five-set home victory over Bynum last Friday, rallying from two sets down for a 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10 win.

Avalon was scheduled to host Blum Friday evening.