By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Fall practices only began on Monday for Waxahachie High School and other Class 6A and 5A schools in the state. But the Indians’ cross-country team is already getting set to open its season.

Both the Indians and Lady Indians will see their first racing action of 2020 at the Hawk Invitational on Friday at McInnish Park in Carrollton. This and next week’s Jaguar Invitational in Flower Mound will both be 2-mile races.

Senior Emma Curry returns to lead the Lady Indians and is beginning her quest for a third straight trip to Round Rock for the Class 6A state championships. Curry is a two-time state qualifier and is the defending 2019-20 All-Ellis County cross-country female athlete of the year. In last year’s Class 6A girls’ state championship race in Round Rock, Curry came in 53rd out of 149 finishers overall in a time of 18:47.35, improving 24 places on her 2018 finish.

Seniors Alyson Moore and Mariel Camargo join Curry as team captains for 2020.

The Indian boys, meanwhile, are led by Lucas Molina, who as a sophomore had a personal best of 17 minutes, 44 seconds at Cleburne in 2019. Ross Avent and Joseph Quilbio also return for WHS and join Molina as team captains.

The Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 22, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 with additional sessions scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.