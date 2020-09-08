Daily Light report

STEPHENVILLE — The Midlothian Heritage High School volleyball team ended the non-district portion of its schedule on Friday with a visit to Class 4A No. 5-ranked Stephenville. Although the Jaguars fell in three sets, the result should give the team a boost of confidence heading into district action.

The Jags battled the Honeybees in all three sets before coming away with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 loss.

Elizabeth Schmidt led the Jags (4-8) with 10 kills and also had 13 digs. Sydney Dickson added six kills, Hayden Brunson dished out 18 assists, freshman Grace Sweeney contributed 10 digs, and Rhali Adams had 14 digs and served three aces.

The Jags were scheduled to open District 11-4A play on Tuesday at Hillsboro. They will return home on Friday to take on Ferris at 4:30 p.m. and will travel to Godley next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

PALMER — The Lady Bulldogs (7-3, 1-0) hardly broke a sweat as they opened District 18-3A action on Friday with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-22 sweep against Rice.

Alexa Pelerose led the team with eight kills and six service aces. Macey Maxwell added six kills, Taylor Rhoades had 10 blocks, Emma Jones dished out a dozen assists and Morgan Zabojnik served four aces and added six digs.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to continue district play on Tuesday at Scurry-Rosser. They will entertain Malakoff this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

FERRIS — The visiting Lady Panthers bounced back from last week’s narrow loss at Midlothian Heritage with a 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16 win over the Lady Jackets on Friday.

Maypearl (9-2) was slated to host Benbrook on Tuesday and will travel to Venus on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.

Meanwhile, Ferris (4-3) was scheduled for a Tuesday game at winless Alvarado to open District 11-4A play. They will travel to Heritage for a 4:30 p.m. first serve on Friday.