VENUS — The Maypearl Panthers were not completely sharp offensively with five total turnovers, but the Panthers nevertheless improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 49-20 victory over the Venus Bulldogs on Friday night.

A stout Panther defense rose to the challenge, holding the Bulldogs to 5-of-25 through the air for 75 yards. Aaron Jett returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown, while Aidan Matthews intercepted two passes and Homer Arizpe, who led the team with a dozen total tackles, recovered a fumble for the Panthers’ defense.

Maypearl’s Heath Roesler opened the scoring with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter on a 40-yard catch and run from quarterback Jaxson Emerton. Rylan Winningham kicked the first of seven perfect PATs for a 7-0 lead.

Later, Jett caught a pass from Emerton and took it 60-plus yards for a 14-0 lead, and Roesler added a 70-yard catch and run at the 9:42 mark of the second quarter to make it 21-0.

The Bulldogs cut the halftime lead to 21-12 before Jett and Matthews each caught third-quarter touchdowns from Emerton to bump the margin back up.

Andrew Handlin led Venus with 24 carries for 152 yards.

The Panthers return to W.G. Roesler Stadium this Friday, hosting Clifton.

Twice in the third quarter, 4A Division I No. 9-ranked Midlothian Heritage was pinned at its own 1-yard line. The first time resulted in a game-tying safety, but the second ended in a 99-yard drive that gave the Jaguars the eventual winning touchdown against No. 10 Lindale on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Jags (2-0) needed only 10 plays to cover the distance, and Cullen Stone took it in for the go-ahead score with 9:41 left in the game. Sophomore defensive back Kaden Brown helped seal the outcome with an interception at the Heritage 3-yard line with 2:10 left.

Stone rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Latray Miller added a rushing TD and quarterback Daelin Rader was 9-of-12 through the air for 141 yards and a TD pass to Haydon Wiginton.

Heritage jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, the second of which was set up by a bad snap on a Lindale punt attempt. The visiting Eagles, though, battled back behind running back Jordan Jenkins, who carred 31 times for 158 yards, and briefly took a 2-point lead midway through the second quarter before Miller’s 15-yard TD run put the Jags back on top.

The Jags travel to Decatur on Friday for their first road game of the year.

The Mustangs kept it close for a half on Friday night at Mustang Stadium, but the Athens Hornets got their ground attack going and erupted for 32 points in the second half to pull away from Life.

The Mustangs (0-2) totaled 359 yards offensively and actually led in possessions and first downs, but suffered three costly turnovers, including a 43-yard interception return for a TD to open the scoring. Life was also flagged 19 times for 118 yards’ worth of penalties.

Freshman Kaden Mayfield, making his first start at quarterback, completed 20-of-36 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown to Chris Gillespie, and added nine carries for 45 yards and a score. Senior Elyjah Berry ran 17 times for 111 yards and a TD and also caught seven passes for 70 yards.

Life is scheduled to travel to Brownsboro this Friday. Brownsboro had two games canceled in two days last week: an original contest against Fairfield and a quickly-arranged replacement game against Sweetwater.

GRAND SALINE — Sophomore Bralen Lopez rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth on a catch, and Julian Villsenor was an efficient 9-of-10 passing for 262 yards and three scores as the Bulldogs (2-0) stretched their regular-season win streak to 15 dating back to 2018.

Arturo Gonzalez caught four passes for 106 yards and two TDs, and Gabe Bolden added three catches for 86 yards. Bolden also scored a rushing TD.

Collin Graves led the Palmer defense with 13 total tackles, and Gaige Corey and Jhonny Arreola chipped in with 11 stops each.

The Bulldogs will travel to Bosqueville this Friday for a 7:30 kickoff.

MILFORD — The season finally got off to a belated start for the Bulldogs, but the rust showed as they dropped a low-scoring six-man contest to Abbott on Friday night.

Junior Ka’Charo Cook carried 31 times for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Oscar Aguilar completed a 21-yard TD pass to Jordan Essary to account for Milford’s scoring.

Cook, Essary and Landon Williamson all tied for the team defensive lead with six tackles apiece, and Williamson added a fumble recovery.

The Bulldogs will host Plano CHANT Home School this Friday.

AVALON — The Eagles’ hastily-rescheduled game against Bastrop Tribe Consolidated Warriors was canceled Friday because of poor field conditions following last week’s heavy rain.

The Eagles (0-1) will return to action this Friday, hosting Penelope.