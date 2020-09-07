Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 3-5, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 10-12: (Note: Because of precautions taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules are subject to change.)
UIL
District 5-4A (I) DistAllPFPA
Mid. Heritage 0-02-07035
Waco La Vega0-02-03317
Brownwood0-01-15870
Stephenville0-01-15073
Life Waxahachie0-00-24798
Alvarado0-00-21497
Friday, Sept. 4
Mid. Heritage 28, Lindale 21
Athens 48, Life Waxahachie 20
Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0
Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15
Waco La Vega 13, Waco Connally 10
Decatur 47, Alvarado 0
Friday, Sept. 11
Mid. Heritage at Decatur
Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro
Stephenville at Salado
Springtown at Brownwood
Waco La Vega vs. CC Calallen at San Marcos
Kilgore at Alvarado
District 5-4A (II) DistAllPFPA
Godley0-02-011147
Glen Rose0-02-07542
Hillsboro0-02-04814
Ferris0-01-12637
Venus0-00-22083
Friday, Sept. 4
Ferris 20, Benbrook 17
Maypearl 49, Venus 20
Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
Godley 61, Mineral Wells 20
Friday, Sept. 11
Quinlan Ford at Ferris
Glen Rose vs. Fort Stockton at San Angelo
Grandview at Godley
Hillsboro at Bridgeport
Venus at Mineral Wells
District 7-3A (I) DistAllPFPA
Maypearl0-02-06926
Grandview0-02-05231
Dallas A+ 0-01-03421
Whitney0-01-17545
West0-01-17332
Dallas Madison0-00-000
Life Oak Cliff0-00-000
Friday, Sept. 4
Maypearl 49, Venus 20
Dallas A+ 34, Farmersville 21
West 59, FW Western Hills 7
Grandview 21, Salado 7
Whitney 41, Robinson 0
(Dallas Madison, Life Oak Cliff bye)
Friday, Sept. 11
Clifton at Maypearl
Whitney at Rogers
Grandview at Godley
West at Blooming Grove
Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway
Life Oak Cliff at FW Dunbar
Saturday, Sept. 12
Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison
District 7-3A (II) DistAllPFPA
Palmer0-02-08127
Blooming Grove0-02-03714
Scurry-Rosser0-01-02821
Dallas Gateway0-01-15874
Mildred0-01-12469
Edgewood0-00-233100
Rice0-00-22259
Friday, Sept. 4
Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20
Groesbeck 45, Rice 14
Mildred 18, Cayuga 16
Rains 58, Edgewood 21
Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21
Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0
Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6
Friday, Sept. 11
Palmer at Bosqueville
Rice at Italy
West at Blooming Grove
Mildred at Kerens
Edgewood at Redwater
Kemp at Scurry-Rosser
Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway
District 8-2A (I) DistAllPFPA
Italy0-01-0460
Dawson0-01-16958
Cayuga0-01-15430
Marlin0-01-13438
Kerens0-01-11927
Axtell0-00-22090
Friday, Sept. 4
Italy 46, Chilton 0
Marlin 21, Milano 0
Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0
Bremond 58, Axtell 20
Mildred 18, Cayuga 16
Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34
Friday, Sept. 11
Rice at Italy
Mildred at Kerens
Crawford at Axtell
Grapeland at Cayuga (HC)
Valley Mills at Marlin (HC)
Dawson at Wortham
District 11-1A (I) DistAllPFPA
Blum0-01-0566
Avalon0-00-13758
Milford0-00-11434
Bynum0-00-12931
Covington0-00-1045
Friday, Sept. 4
Bastrop Tribe at Avalon, canceled, field conditions
Abbott 34, Milford 14
Blum at Union Hill, canceled
Aquilla 31, Bynum 29
JCSA 45, Covington 0
Friday, Sept. 11
Penelope at Avalon
Milford at Garland Christian
Abbott at Covington
Morgan at Bynum
Blum at Gorman