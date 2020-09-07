Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 3-5, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 10-12: (Note: Because of precautions taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules are subject to change.)

UIL

District 5-4A (I) DistAllPFPA

Mid. Heritage 0-02-07035

Waco La Vega0-02-03317

Brownwood0-01-15870

Stephenville0-01-15073

Life Waxahachie0-00-24798

Alvarado0-00-21497

Friday, Sept. 4

Mid. Heritage 28, Lindale 21

Athens 48, Life Waxahachie 20

Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0

Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15

Waco La Vega 13, Waco Connally 10

Decatur 47, Alvarado 0

Friday, Sept. 11

Mid. Heritage at Decatur

Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro

Stephenville at Salado

Springtown at Brownwood

Waco La Vega vs. CC Calallen at San Marcos

Kilgore at Alvarado

District 5-4A (II) DistAllPFPA

Godley0-02-011147

Glen Rose0-02-07542

Hillsboro0-02-04814

Ferris0-01-12637

Venus0-00-22083

Friday, Sept. 4

Ferris 20, Benbrook 17

Maypearl 49, Venus 20

Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29

Hillsboro 27, Krum 0

Godley 61, Mineral Wells 20

Friday, Sept. 11

Quinlan Ford at Ferris

Glen Rose vs. Fort Stockton at San Angelo

Grandview at Godley

Hillsboro at Bridgeport

Venus at Mineral Wells

District 7-3A (I) DistAllPFPA

Maypearl0-02-06926

Grandview0-02-05231

Dallas A+ 0-01-03421

Whitney0-01-17545

West0-01-17332

Dallas Madison0-00-000

Life Oak Cliff0-00-000

Friday, Sept. 4

Maypearl 49, Venus 20

Dallas A+ 34, Farmersville 21

West 59, FW Western Hills 7

Grandview 21, Salado 7

Whitney 41, Robinson 0

(Dallas Madison, Life Oak Cliff bye)

Friday, Sept. 11

Clifton at Maypearl

Whitney at Rogers

Grandview at Godley

West at Blooming Grove

Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway

Life Oak Cliff at FW Dunbar

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison

District 7-3A (II) DistAllPFPA

Palmer0-02-08127

Blooming Grove0-02-03714

Scurry-Rosser0-01-02821

Dallas Gateway0-01-15874

Mildred0-01-12469

Edgewood0-00-233100

Rice0-00-22259

Friday, Sept. 4

Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20

Groesbeck 45, Rice 14

Mildred 18, Cayuga 16

Rains 58, Edgewood 21

Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21

Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0

Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6

Friday, Sept. 11

Palmer at Bosqueville

Rice at Italy

West at Blooming Grove

Mildred at Kerens

Edgewood at Redwater

Kemp at Scurry-Rosser

Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway

District 8-2A (I) DistAllPFPA

Italy0-01-0460

Dawson0-01-16958

Cayuga0-01-15430

Marlin0-01-13438

Kerens0-01-11927

Axtell0-00-22090

Friday, Sept. 4

Italy 46, Chilton 0

Marlin 21, Milano 0

Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0

Bremond 58, Axtell 20

Mildred 18, Cayuga 16

Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34

Friday, Sept. 11

Rice at Italy

Mildred at Kerens

Crawford at Axtell

Grapeland at Cayuga (HC)

Valley Mills at Marlin (HC)

Dawson at Wortham

District 11-1A (I) DistAllPFPA

Blum0-01-0566

Avalon0-00-13758

Milford0-00-11434

Bynum0-00-12931

Covington0-00-1045

Friday, Sept. 4

Bastrop Tribe at Avalon, canceled, field conditions

Abbott 34, Milford 14

Blum at Union Hill, canceled

Aquilla 31, Bynum 29

JCSA 45, Covington 0

Friday, Sept. 11

Penelope at Avalon

Milford at Garland Christian

Abbott at Covington

Morgan at Bynum

Blum at Gorman