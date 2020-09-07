Monday

Sep 7, 2020 at 2:07 PM


Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 3-5, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 10-12: (Note: Because of precautions taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules are subject to change.)


UIL


District 5-4A (I) DistAllPFPA


Mid. Heritage 0-02-07035


Waco La Vega0-02-03317


Brownwood0-01-15870


Stephenville0-01-15073


Life Waxahachie0-00-24798


Alvarado0-00-21497


Friday, Sept. 4


Mid. Heritage 28, Lindale 21


Athens 48, Life Waxahachie 20


Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0


Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15


Waco La Vega 13, Waco Connally 10


Decatur 47, Alvarado 0


Friday, Sept. 11


Mid. Heritage at Decatur


Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro


Stephenville at Salado


Springtown at Brownwood


Waco La Vega vs. CC Calallen at San Marcos


Kilgore at Alvarado


District 5-4A (II) DistAllPFPA


Godley0-02-011147


Glen Rose0-02-07542


Hillsboro0-02-04814


Ferris0-01-12637


Venus0-00-22083


Friday, Sept. 4


Ferris 20, Benbrook 17


Maypearl 49, Venus 20


Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29


Hillsboro 27, Krum 0


Godley 61, Mineral Wells 20


Friday, Sept. 11


Quinlan Ford at Ferris


Glen Rose vs. Fort Stockton at San Angelo


Grandview at Godley


Hillsboro at Bridgeport


Venus at Mineral Wells


District 7-3A (I) DistAllPFPA


Maypearl0-02-06926


Grandview0-02-05231


Dallas A+ 0-01-03421


Whitney0-01-17545


West0-01-17332


Dallas Madison0-00-000


Life Oak Cliff0-00-000


Friday, Sept. 4


Maypearl 49, Venus 20


Dallas A+ 34, Farmersville 21


West 59, FW Western Hills 7


Grandview 21, Salado 7


Whitney 41, Robinson 0


(Dallas Madison, Life Oak Cliff bye)


Friday, Sept. 11


Clifton at Maypearl


Whitney at Rogers


Grandview at Godley


West at Blooming Grove


Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway


Life Oak Cliff at FW Dunbar


Saturday, Sept. 12


Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison


District 7-3A (II) DistAllPFPA


Palmer0-02-08127


Blooming Grove0-02-03714


Scurry-Rosser0-01-02821


Dallas Gateway0-01-15874


Mildred0-01-12469


Edgewood0-00-233100


Rice0-00-22259


Friday, Sept. 4


Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20


Groesbeck 45, Rice 14


Mildred 18, Cayuga 16


Rains 58, Edgewood 21


Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21


Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0


Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6


Friday, Sept. 11


Palmer at Bosqueville


Rice at Italy


West at Blooming Grove


Mildred at Kerens


Edgewood at Redwater


Kemp at Scurry-Rosser


Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway


District 8-2A (I) DistAllPFPA


Italy0-01-0460


Dawson0-01-16958


Cayuga0-01-15430


Marlin0-01-13438


Kerens0-01-11927


Axtell0-00-22090


Friday, Sept. 4


Italy 46, Chilton 0


Marlin 21, Milano 0


Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0


Bremond 58, Axtell 20


Mildred 18, Cayuga 16


Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34


Friday, Sept. 11


Rice at Italy


Mildred at Kerens


Crawford at Axtell


Grapeland at Cayuga (HC)


Valley Mills at Marlin (HC)


Dawson at Wortham


District 11-1A (I) DistAllPFPA


Blum0-01-0566


Avalon0-00-13758


Milford0-00-11434


Bynum0-00-12931


Covington0-00-1045


Friday, Sept. 4


Bastrop Tribe at Avalon, canceled, field conditions


Abbott 34, Milford 14


Blum at Union Hill, canceled


Aquilla 31, Bynum 29


JCSA 45, Covington 0


Friday, Sept. 11


Penelope at Avalon


Milford at Garland Christian


Abbott at Covington


Morgan at Bynum


Blum at Gorman