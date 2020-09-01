Daily Light report

TOLAR — Maypearl head volleyball coach Jim Wood earned victory No. 500 of his career as the Lady Panthers claimed a 25-21, 25-11, 27-25 road sweep of the Tolar Lady Rattlers on Friday afternoon.

Nanea Storm and Victoria Southerland each recorded 10 kills to lead the Lady Panthers (8-1), while Carsen Young added 11 digs, Lauren Pieper had 14 assists and Meagan Price had a dozen assists. Storm, Young and Pieper each served up three aces.

Wood is in his sixth year at Maypearl, his 29th in coaching and his 23rd as a head coach. Prior to Maypearl, Wood also coached at Poolville, Cleburne, Gorman and Bonham.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Midlothian Heritage on Tuesday. They will stay on the road at Ferris on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. first serve.

FARMERSVILLE — The non-district road for the Heritage High School volleyball team continued to be bumpy as the Jaguars put up a battle in the first set, but eventually fell to the 4A No. 7-ranked Lady Farmers, 25-21, 25-11, 25-10.

Freshman Grace Sweeney led the way with eight kills or the Jags (3-6), and Elizabeth Schmidt added six kills and 10 digs. Hayden Brunson had 11 assists.

HHS also ventured to Argyle for a match on Saturday, falling in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23. Argyle is ranked No. 11 in Class 4A in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state volleyball poll.

Five of the Jags’ six losses have been to teams ranked in the TGCA volleyball poll.

The Jags were scheduled to host a strong Maypearl squad on Tuesday before traveling to 4A No. 5 Stephenville for their final pre-district tune-up on Friday. District play begins for the Jags on Sept. 8 at Hillsboro.

PALMER — The Lady Bulldogs got plenty of fight from a motivated Avalon squad and had to earn a three-set sweep, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19, on Friday afternoon.

Mackenzie Marusak and Chloe Cisneros each had five kills to pace the Lady Bulldogs, and Macey Maxwell had nine aces, nine digs and 10 assists. Cisneros served up six aces and Cambry Cortez five as Palmer (6-2) racked up 23 more as a team. Alexa Pelerose tied for team honors with nine digs.

Palmer was slated to host Life Waxahachie on Tuesday in its final pre-district match. Life (1-1) had last weekend off. The Lady Bulldogs will open District 18-3A action on Friday at home against Rice at 4:30 p.m.