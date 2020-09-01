By Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

MAYPEARL — The area football season started off with a bang on a very warm night in Maypearl’s W.G. Roesler Stadium on Friday.

Senior quarterback Jaxson Emerton threw for two touchdowns, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Aidan Matthews, the leading receiver of the game, to guide Maypearl to an opening-evening victory over Ferris, 20-6.

The Panthers took advantage early from a special teams error by the Ferris punt return team. A muffed punt led to a recovery by Maypearl, and that set up Emerton and the offense to take advantage for a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Timmy Gracey.

MHS's defense shut down every opportunity the Yellowjackets’ offense had, allowing only 119 total yards on the night. A third-quarter drive for Ferris was ended at the Maypearl 4-yard line when the visiting team could not convert on four straight opportunities from inside the red zone.

Gracey also shined on defense with a team-high 11 tackles, including five for losses.

The Ferris highlight of the contest was when running back Demarcus Rankin scored on a 87-yard kickoff return that accounted for the only score Ferris had in the game. The P.A.T was no good.

Maypearl (1-0) will take on Venus this Friday, with a 7:30 p.m. start time. Ferris will play its first home game of the season against Benbrook at 7 p.m.

STATS; MAYPEARL; FERRIS

1st Downs; 14; 9

Total Yards; 280; 133

Passing; 148; 21

Completion Attempts; 23-11; 10-3

Yards Per Pass; 6.43; 2.1

Interceptions Thrown; 1; 0

Rushing; 132; 112

Rushing Attempts; 28; 34

Yards Per Rush; 4.71; 3.29

Penalties; 3-35; 5-56

Turnovers; 1; 0

Fumbles Lost; 0; 1

