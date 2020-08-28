Daily Light report

MAYPEARL — The Maypearl Lady Panthers kept up their winning ways on Tuesday evening, sweeping all three sets from visiting Life Waxahachie and finishing very strongly in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-6 match win.

On the season, Nanea Storm was leading the Lady Panthers with 54 kills headed into Tuesday’s match. Lex Berryman is tops on the team with 30 total blocks, while Meagan Price leads with 84 assists and 16 serving aces. Carsen Young paces the squad with 115 digs.

The Lady Panthers (7-1) were set to travel to Tolar for a non-district match on Friday afternoon. They will venture to Midlothian Heritage on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Life (1-1), meanwhile, has the weekend off and will host Palmer on Tuesday evening at 6:30. The Lady Mustangs opened their season last Friday with a 3-0 sweep of Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.

KENNEDALE — The Jaguars’ gantlet of strong opponents continued on Tuesday as they fell in three sets to the Lady Wildcats, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

Elizabeth Schmidt had 11 kills, eight digs, three blocks and 16 serve receptions to lead HHS in all four categories. Hayden Brunson and freshman Grace Sweeney added seven digs each, and Kensey Clifton had nine assists.

The Jags (3-4) were slated to travel to 4A No. 4-ranked Farmersville on Friday for a 6 p.m. start, and then on Saturday morning will head to Argyle for a dual match against Celina at 9 a.m. and host Argyle at noon. Both Argyle and Celina received votes in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.

Next Tuesday, HHS will play host to a strong Maypearl squad before traveling to 4A No. 2 Stephenville on Sept. 4 for its final pre-district tune-up.

ITALY — The Ferris Lady Jackets took a 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Gladiators in non-district play on Tuesday.

Emily Janek and Keri Scott led Italy with three kills each. Janek added 16 digs, Scott 14 and Taliyah Ezell 11 for the Lady Gladiators. Brooklyn Steinmetz led the team with nine assists.

Ferris (4-1) had a Friday afternoon game at Athens scheduled and will travel to Glen Rose on Tuesday. Italy, meanwhile, is off this weekend and will travel to Bynum on Tuesday looking to break into the win column.

PALMER — Down by two sets, Palmer rallied to force a fifth and deciding set but fell short in a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24, 21-25, 15-8 loss to the visiting Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Marusak finished with nine kills and Alexa Pelerose added eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs (5-2). Morgan Zabojnik and Macey Maxwell had 18 and 16 digs respectively; while Maxwell and Emma Jones combined for 26 assists. The Lady Bulldogs continued to produce aces, with Cambry Cortez serving seven of the team’s 19 total.

After Friday’s home match against Avalon, the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Life for their final non-district tune-up on Tuesday. District play for Palmer begins next Friday, Sept. 4, at home against Rice.