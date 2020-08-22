Coming out of Thursday night’s football scrimmage versus Glen Rose, Stephenville High School head coach Sterling Doty had a key observation that may bode well for his Yellow Jackets as they enter regular-season play next week.

"Our team is hungry and playing inspired football right now," said Doty, in his second season as the SHS head coach.

The Class 4A Division I Jackets and the 4A Division II Tigers of head coach Cliff Watkins — a former Tarleton State University quarterback — played to a 7-7 tie in the controlled scrimmage portion of the scrimmage, played at TSU’ Memorial Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets then outscored Glen Rose 10-7 overall in the two 12-minute timed quarters.

After Glen Rose scored first, on a long run by quarterback Austin Worthen, Stephenville got its first touchdown when Gavin Rountree connected with Kason Philips on a 20-yard pass.

The Jackets scored first in the timed sessions, when Philips crashed into the end zone for a 12-yard run for his second TD of the night.

The Tigers tied it on a TD pass from Worthen to Jake Treadaway from eight yards out.

The second timed session ended with a 45-yard field goal from Stephenville’s Corbin Poston.

Two players competing for the starting quarterback spot, senior Gavin Rountree and sophomore Ryder Lambert, alternated at that position in the scrimmage. Doty said that the decision on who will be designated as the starter has not yet been made.

Doty seemed pumped up after the scrimmage, with the next contest being the regular-season opener, Friday, Aug. 28 at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater (7:30 p.m. kickoff).

"How awesome was it to be playing football under the lights in Stephenville, Texas," Doty stated. "We are proud of our kids’ effort tonight. I thought we did some really good things and then have some areas that we need to progress in.

"Defensively we created turnovers and flew to the ball, but we (have to) fix some run fits (stopping the run) and be able to contain the QB better. Offensively I thought overall we did a decent job of handling Glen Rose’s pressure defense and we were able to move the ball.

"We need to get better at getting the right personnel on the field. On special teams, it was good to end the scrimmage with a 45-yarder from Corbin Poston."

In addition to wanting to see more consistency in stopping the run, the SHS coach also said he is looking for more offensive communication.