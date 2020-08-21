Daily Light report

WHITNEY — The Maypearl Lady Panthers came out on top of both ends of a dual match against Whitney and Blum on Tuesday, remaining undefeated on the season.

The Lady Panthers opened with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Whitney, and followed with a five-set win over Blum, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13.

The Lady Panthers (5-0) were slated for another dual match against Boyd and Chico on Friday at Boyd. They will host Life Waxahachie on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

PALMER — Macey Maxwell finished with seven kills, 14 assists, six aces and 13 digs as the Lady Bulldogs (3-1) defended their home floor in a 25-10, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21 victory against Kerens on Tuesday night.

Chloe Cisneros added six kills and Mackenzie Marusak wound up with five kills and five aces. Morgan Zabojnik recorded 12 digs and served a team-high eight aces as Palmer recorded 24 total aces as a team. Emma Jones added seven assists.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Venus on Friday afternoon. They will travel to Palestine Westwood on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. start and will host Cayuga on Tuesday evening.

ABBOTT — Keri Scott led the way for Italy with five kills and also had 10 digs in the Lady Gladiators’ 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 loss to Abbott last Friday.

The Lady Gladiators were active on the floor, with Ryleigh Webb leading the team with 22 digs, Emily Janek with 18, and Morgan Brown and Taliyah Ezell with 15 each. Brooklyn Steinmetz finished with 13 assists.

Italy was scheduled to play Hillsboro on Friday. The Lady Gladiators will host Ferris on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

FERRIS — The Lady Jackets dropped the second set, but won the next two to claim a four-set match win over Kaufman on Tuesday night, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.

The Lady Jackets were scheduled to host Abbott on Friday afternoon. They will travel to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Note: Varsity volleyball coaches in Ellis County who wish to report their results and statistics are encouraged to send those via email to wspinks@waxahachietx.com.