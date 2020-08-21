Daily Light report

Maypearl High School is among the Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program recipients for the 2020 season, The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and Globe Life announced Tuesday.

MHS will use the funds to help maintain the two city fields they manage, which includes a new sound system, field maintenance vehicle and netting.

As announced during Tuesday’s Texas Rangers broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest, 12 organizations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas received grants to support their baseball and softball programs, totaling $60,000.

"The Foundation has been able to help nearly 100,000 kids through the Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program over the last nine years," said Karin Morris, vice president of community outreach and executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. "The 12 recipients this year will be able to use the funds to help grow their programs and further develop softball and baseball programs in their communities."

The Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program was established in 2012 to promote the growth and development of youth softball and baseball throughout the Rangers’ five-state television territory. In its ninth year, the Grant Program has donated funds to 90 different youth softball and baseball programs, contributing nearly $700,000.

Organizations were asked to complete a proposal describing how funding from the grant would allow them to give youth in their area the opportunity to play either baseball or softball. Grant recipients were selected based on need and the ability of the proposed program to improve youth programming in their local areas. FOX Sports Southwest helped to promote the grant program throughout the Rangers’ entire television territory.

While the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, the Grant Program supports youth baseball and softball programs in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Grants can be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that help further the baseball and softball initiatives in that community.