By Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

FERRIS — Fourth-year head coach Brandon Layne is anticipating this upcoming fall for a number of reasons, but none greater than getting his Ferris Yellowjackets back into a setting that they are familiar with. Hopefully, they will be able to put all of the outside things that have gone on since last spring behind them.

Layne said this year’s team strength will be the fact that 10 players from last year were sophomores that garnered playing time due to several injuries that plagued the Yellowjackets last fall.

"The only main weakness I foresee is inexperience on the offensive line," he said. "Another key for a successful season will be improved passing efficiency."

Layne said he feels that the District 5-4A is a very strong grouping, with teams running multiple pro-sets and formations. Many opposing teams also run a base 4-2-5 defense. At this time it would appear that Hillsboro (4-7 last year) and Glen Rose (7-6 last year and going 2-1 in the state playoffs, losing to Iowa Park in the Region 1 final) will provide the toughest tests in the district.

Returning under center is senior quarterback Nate Aguinaga, who passed for 11 touchdowns and ran for eight more while amassing just shy of 1,000 yards in the air last fall.

In the backfield are two running backs who weren’t there most of last season. Junior Kayden Barnes was injured in Ferris’ second game last year, and senior DeMarcus Rankin started at wide receiver.

Senior Brendon Winsor is a returning starter at wide receiver, where he will be joined by newcomer senior Trey Johnston. Sophomore Jakob Ramos is expected to get the nod at tight end.

The Jackets’ offensive line is anchored by a pair of giants: Senior Miguel Delgado (6-foot and 360 pounds) and junior Gage Swearingen (6-feet, 5-inches and 340 pounds). Junior Hayden Hartman returns, with junior Marcus Loa and senior Isaac Mendoza filling out the front.

On the defensive side, the front four of seniors Kody Connell, the team’s tackling leader with 131 stops in 2019, and Robert Stillman and juniors Matthew Quiroz and Reese Francis are all back as starters. Senior Alan Garcia is moving from defensive end to linebacker, where he’ll be joined by Aguinaga.

Rankin and junior Wyatt Toomey return in the secondary, with seniors Kaleb Pointer and Kamden Harrison taking over a couple of vacant slots.

Junior Victor Pablo returns to handle the placekicking duties. Pablo last year was voted the District 4-4A special teams player of the year. Aguinaga will handle the punting chores.

The Jackets will open the 2020 season on Aug. 28 at Maypearl, then will play three straight Fridays at home against Benbrook, Quinlan Ford and Farmersville. The latter, on Sept. 18, will be Ferris’ homecoming opponent.

Following road games at Canton and Bridgeport, the Jackets will take their bye on Oct. 9 before hosting Godley to open district play.