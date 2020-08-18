Daily Light report

PALMER — Macey Maxwell and Mackenzie Marusak led the way with six kills each as the Palmer Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 sweep against Keene on Friday evening.

The Lady Bulldogs served a whopping total of 21 aces in the match, led by six from both Maxwell and Alexa Pelerose and five from sophomore Cambry Cortez. Maxwell added 10 digs and six assists, and Emma Jones finished with nine assists.

On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs followed with a straight-set home win against Dawson, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21. Maxwell and Marusak once again tied for team honors with seven kills. Pelerose served four aces and Marusak three, and Morgan Zabojnik finished with nine digs. Maxwell wound up with eight assists and Jones chipped in with seven.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-1) were slated to continue their homestand against Kerens on Tuesday night. They will host Venus next Friday at 4:30 p.m. as non-district play continues.

Heritage def. Mabank 3-2

MABANK — Elizabeth Schmidt recorded 17 digs, three blocks, 14 digs and six aces — all team highs — as the Heritage Jaguars broke into the win column for the first time in 2020 with a five-set victory, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8, against Mabank on Friday.

Hayden Brunson added five kills and 19 assists, freshman Grace Sweeney finished with five kills and eight digs, and Kenlee Ponivas had nine digs for the Jags (3-2).

On Saturday at Terrell, HHS swept both ends of a dual match, beating Malakoff Cross Roads, 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 and host Terrell, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Schmidt had a combined 21 kills and 16 aces in the two matches, and Brunson had 29 combined assists for the Jags. Junior Kensey Clifton had 15 digs against Terrell.

The Jags, who had an open date on Tuesday, will host Decatur this Friday. They will also host Kennedale next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Farmersville next Friday, Aug. 28. They will also go to Argyle next Saturday, Aug. 29, for a dual match with Celina and Argyle.

Maypearl def. Alvarado 3-0

ALVARADO — The Maypearl Lady Panthers controlled all three sets as they stayed undefeated with an impressive 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Class 4A Alvarado on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers (3-0) were scheduled to travel to Whitney for a dual match against Whitney and Blum on Tuesday. They have another dual match against Boyd and Chico starting at 4 p.m. on Friday at Boyd.

Maypearl’s home debut will be next Tuesday against Life Waxahachie.

Mexia def. Ferris 3-2

FERRIS — The Lady Bulldogs (1-1) took a 2-1 set lead and were close to closing Mexia out in four, but the visiting Lady Cats rallied to nip Ferris, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-12, on Friday night.

The Lady Jackets were scheduled to host Kaufman on Tuesday night. They will be at home once again against Abbott on Friday at 7 p.m.

Note: Varsity volleyball coaches in Ellis County who wish to report their results and statistics are encouraged to send those via email to wspinks@waxahachietx.com.