It wasn’t Class AA baseball, but the return of the game for one month to Hodgetown was nonetheless entertaining, even if it ended a game earlier than the home crowd would have preferred.

And while it couldn’t match the thrill the Amarillo Sod Poodles provided a year earlier in their inaugural season to mark the return of affiliated baseball to Amarillo after a 37-year absence, there was plenty to enjoy for the Amarillo Sod Squad and the Texas Collegiate League.

Thursday night, the Sod Squad hosted the Tulsa Drillers in the third and decisive game of the TCL Northern Division playoff series. Unlike a year earlier, when the Sod Poodles won the Texas League championship with a dramatic ninth inning comeback in Tulsa, the Tulsa team returned that favor, holding on for a 9-6 victory to win the series and advance to the league championship game on Saturday.

Where the Sod Squad reflected the Sod Poodles, though, was in resilience. The Sod Squad had the tying run on base in the eighth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Maybe that reflected the character of Sod Squad manager Brett Wellman, whose father Phillip managed the Sod Poodles to the TL championship in 2019.

"It was hard but to be honest, although I know it sounds cliche, but I didn’t have a doubt," Wellman said. "We were in the game until the last out was made."

The Sod Squad actually got on the board first, when Mike Rosario’s sacrifice fly drove home Tommy Williams for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But that was the Squad’s last lead of the season.

After Tulsa tied it in the top of the third, the Drillers took control in the fourth, as Clay Owens hit a grand slam homer to right off Sod Squad starter Tyler Myrick, which just eluded the glove of rightfielder Rosario for a 5-1 lead.

Trusting Myrick with the ball seemed like an ideal move. Myrick had a 2-0 record and 1.00 ERA entering the game

"He wasn’t as sharp as he had been in the past but he went out there and worked his tail off," Wellman said.

The Sod Squad came back in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, as the bottom two hitters in the lineup, Chris Ceballos and Wes Toups, both had RBI singles to highlight the inning and cut it to 5-4.

With two runners and one out in the bottom of the fifth, the Sod Squad saw a potential rally delayed by lightning when umpires stopped the game for over 75 minutes. Tulsa reliever Adam Scoggins had come on and hit Rosario with his second pitch, and with an 0-1 count on Jose Torres, the delay was called.

Scoggins got out of the inning by getting a pair of groundouts and was solid the rest of the way, going three innings to pick up the win.

The biggest key for the Drillers was the fact they scored all their runs with two outs. They extended the lead to 9-4 in the seventh when Alec Sanchez hit a three-run homer to right off Sod Squad reliever Nic Daniels, who was subquently ejected after arguing balls and strikes with home plate Courtney Lowrance.

In the eighth, the Sod Squad finally got to Scoggins, as the first three batters reached base and he was pulled after striking out Williams. Austin Vernon relieved and gave up an RBI single to David Marcano and hit Julio Marcano to bring home another run, but got Ben Rozenblum to ground into a double play to end the inning.

"In the eighth I honestly thought we had them," Wellman said. "Benny’s been clutch all year, but that’s a really good pitcher they had out there."

Mason Crews led off the ninth with a single off Vernon, but he retired the last three batters to preserve the win.

While it was a tough end to a month-long season, there were some benefits for some local players. Left-handed reliever Mitchell Miller was one of three West Texas A&M pitchers on the Sod Squad and he showed flashes of dominance on the mound.

Miller concluded the year Thursday by pitching two innings and giving up a run.

"I felt like I had a very good summer after having two months completely off," said Miller, echoing the situation just about all of his teammates faced when COVID-19 prematurely ended the college baseball season in March. "I was glad I came out here to work on a lot of things. I think my strikeout to walk ratio was one of the areas I improved on. I think (WT coach Matt Vanderberg) will be impressed with that."

Drillers 9, Sod Squad 6

Tulsa 001 401 300 - 9 10 0

Amarillo 100 300 020 - 6 11 1

Colton Williams, Ryan Miller (3), Shane Mejia (4), Zach Maxwell (4), Adam Scoggins (5), Austin Vernon (8) and Max Hewitt. Tyler Myrick, Mitchell Miller (5), Nic Daniels (7), Troy Jones (7), Everett Hurst (9) and Ben Rozenblum, Mason Crews (8). W - Scoggins. L - Myrick. S - Vernon. 2B - Tulsa: Clay Owens. Amarillo: Chris Ceballos. HR - Tulsa: Alec Sanchez, Owens.