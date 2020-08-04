Following the lead of other Power Five leagues, the Big 12 announced Monday night that its teams will play only 10 games this season — nine conference games and one non-conference matchup — because of the coronavirus.
Following the lead of other Power Five leagues, the Big 12 announced Monday night that its teams will play only 10 games this season — nine conference games and one non-conference matchup — because of the coronavirus.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.