Prosper High School alum Landon Crawford has signed a new junior contract to play with the New England Wolves of the Eastern Hockey League Premier league.

A graduate of the school’s class of 2019, Crawford is currently a part-time online student at Collin College. He plans to continue his studies while playing junior hockey and hopes to eventually play NCAA hockey.

Crawford began in the sport at age 5 with Stonebriar Ice, which played at the former rink at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. He says his hockey skills were instilled by his first coach, Cole Kamp, whose character "has influenced me to this day."

The ensuing years were marked by stints playing for several "house teams" with the Dallas Stars youth hockey program, during which time Crawford said he pushed himself "to be the best athlete possible."

During his freshman year at Prosper High School, he joined the Eagles’ ice hockey program.

"I knew I had a special connection with this amazing sport," he said. "Everything about hockey screams excitement through the fans in the stands, the skill plays, physicality and the brotherhood that comes with it all."

Crawford said it was something he wanted to be part of.

"The time I spent playing hockey for Prosper was very exciting and gave me memories and friends that I will never forget. The success we had as a team was something special that I wanted to keep building on after I graduated in 2019."

Crawford was selected to join Team Texas at America's Showcase in St. Louis, Missouri. The opportunity provided him the chance to demonstrate his skills and abilities to numerous college- and junior-level coaches.

He received several offers and, following the showcase, Crawford opted to sign with the New England Wolves EHLP (Eastern Hockey League Premier), based in Laconia, New Hampshire.

"This opportunity has given me the chance to keep playing the sport I love," he said, adding that the team’s top priority "is developing players and giving them exposure and opportunities to play D1-D2-D3 college level hockey."

Junior hockey, Crawford said, "is a different animal and while I started off slow, I learned quickly that I just needed to keep pushing myself to get better every day."

Crawford calls his experience with the Wolves "incredible."

The team is involved in volunteer projects throughout the season, and Crawford said he’s made friends from all over the United States and around the world as a result. "I can't ... wait to get back to work with them next season."

Crawford added, "This chapter in my life would not have been possible without my relationship with God and the foundation built with the Prosper Ice Hockey program, coaches, teammates, fans and my family."