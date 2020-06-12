Not many athletes in high school sports enter their senior year, start playing football and end up earning All-District honors.

However, that is what Hunter Brussow did this past year for the Howe Bulldogs.

Growing up, Brussow played a variety of sports including basketball, baseball, football and soccer.

By the time he entered his senior year at Howe High School, he had played basketball, track and golf through 10th grade. In his junior year, he played tennis and ran track.

Going into his senior season, he said it was an "easy decision" to try football.

"Every Friday night, I was with the band and always wanted to be out on the field,“ he said. ”When Coach (Bill) Jehling asked me to play, it was an immediate yes."

Last week, during the virtual athletic banquet for the Howe Bulldogs, Brussow was awarded the "Big Dog" award.

A new award, it was introduced by Jehling, who explained that it defines "what being a Howe Bulldog is all about."

Jehling said Brussow "came to us from speech club and band and came out of the woodwork to do an outstanding job. He got after it every Friday night."

There are a few select people who can handle playing football and being in the marching band at the same time.

Last fall was a state year for 3A band. The Bulldog marching band advanced to the state level.

Brussow spoke about the commitment of being part of both time-consuming electives.

"Every day after school, we went straight to football practice but right, after me and a few others would have to get changed then go eat. The band booster always had meals ready to eat as soon as we got out of practice. Next, we were on the grid until 9 p.m."

When asked what he learned from the experience, he said, "I learned that I was way more capable of doing two completely different activities at once than I thought I was."

Howe had four players who were selected All-District first-teamers on the defensive side of the ball. Brussow was one of those players for his play at outside linebacker.

In two of Howe's wins, he had two interceptions that he turned into a "pick-six" by returning it for a touchdown.

The teen said his most significant memory from playing sports in high school was "my first pick-six of the season on our homecoming night."

Brussow’s parents were supportive of his move to the football field.

He said he knew his mother Becky's rule when making the decision: "If you're gonna start something, you are gonna finish it no matter the outcome."

His father, Bill Brussow, was proud of his son.

“He would brag about me to all of his friends and be the loudest in the stands no matter what the score was,” Hunter Brussow said.

The teen plans to attend Grayson College to pursue an EMS/Paramedic degree and then enter the fire academy.

He will likely walk confidently into the next step of life, partly because of the impact of Coach Jehling.

"He made me see that there was a lot more potential in myself than I could ever imagine,“ Brussow said.