The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are going HUGE! We want to bring our beloved communities FREE and SAFE entertainment straight into your homes and hearts. We have assembled a top-of-the-line All-Star lineup never before seen, and possibly never again, in Ellis County.

Our Ellis County schools were hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Seniors didn’t get to play their last spring sports, school hallways emptied, coaches and teachers hoped that the life lessons they thought their pupils would be ingrained into their minds, as their time with them passed by too quickly.

In order to bring joy to this group, and all of Ellis County, I am asking for your help. For more than 100 years, the Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror have been spreading your countywide news. Now, we are asking for your help in reaching out into our community and beyond.

On June 18, we will having our All-Ellis County sports award broadcast. While this will be sports heavy, it will still be exciting for all – students, seniors, coaches, teachers, parents, grandparents, anyone missing sports, or anyone looking for safe family entertainment while we are social distancing. We want the entire county to tune in on June 18, for this award show and experience it together.

I ask this favor, not because there is anything financially to gain for the Daily Light or Mirror, except the happiness it could bring our community, especially the Class of 2020 seniors. This broadcast will be absolutely FREE, for all, thanks to the sponsors (Methodist Midlothian, Hardesty Law Office, Red Oak ISD, Midlothian ISD, Life School, and Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson). Sponsorships are set, and we are not accepting any more at this time.

Please share this because of the good it can bring while we are experiencing this dark time in humanity. When you have the celebrity power that we have assembled, to speak about Ellis County high schools, how could it not be entertaining?

Following are the categories and lineup of presenters:

• Male and Female Athletes of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl champion quarterback

• Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick, six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time AP coach of the year

• Basketball: Steph Curry, three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, Six-time All Star

• Volleyball: Misty May Treanor, three-time Olympics gold medalist

• Swimming and diving: Michael Phelps, 23-time Olympics gold medalist

• Cheerleading, Dance and Gymnastics: Gabby Douglas, three-time Olympics gold medalist

• Hockey: Wayne Gretzky, four-time Stanley Cup champion, 15-time All Star

• Cross Country and Indoor & Outdoor Track: Jackie Joyner Kersee, three-time Olympics gold medalist

• Field Hockey: Keli Smith Puzo, two-time Olympian

• Football: Drew Brees, Super Bowl Champion quarterback

• Golf: Gary Woodland, four-time PGA tour winner

• Wrestling and Power Lifting: Jordan Burroughs, 2012 Olympic gold medalist, four-time Senior World Champion

• Soccer: Rose Lavelle, member of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Championship team

• Skiing: Bode Miller, four-time skiing World Champion

• Softball/Fast Pitch/Baseball: Jessica Mendoza, three-time Stanford Female Athlete of the Year

• Tennis: Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slam title winner (singles), and 14-time Grand Slam title (doubles)

• Bowling: Norm Duke, 37 PBA Tour titles

• Hosts: Jesse Palmer, Sage Steel, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin (all television sports commentators)

Will this broadcast be perfect? Of course not. Will there be an upset parent because their son or daughter didn’t get as much recognition as they thought they should? Most serenely yes (and maybe they are right).

However, this is a FREE event, one that our team has put a lot of time and effort into, for you! My heart tells me this will be a very happy moment for us as a whole. Please make sure everyone has their chance to enjoy the fruits of our labor and the fruits of the labor of all the athletes, coaches and fans across Ellis County.

Please spread the word, allowing all to partake. On June 18, at 6 p.m., please visit the website below to view this once -in-a-lifetime show. We hope you enjoy!

https://preps.waxahachie.gatehouselive.com/

Colten Crist is the general manager and advertising director for the Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror.