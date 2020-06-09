After its most successful season in school history, the Vandegrift girls’ basketball program will enter the 2020-21 school year with a new head coach.

Marlee Webb, a fixture in El Paso’s basketball scene for a generation, will take over the Vipers after amassing more than 400 wins in her hometown. A former standout at El Paso Hanks who went on to star at Loyola Marymount in the 1990s, Webb has more than 400 career coaching wins at Clint, El Paso Chapin and El Paso Franklin. She compiled a 160-58 record with four district titles over the past seven seasons while turning Franklin into a Class 6A playoff powerhouse in rugged Region I. Webb is also active in the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Webb transitions to Vandegrift just as the Vipers move into a revamped District 25-6A this fall. The Vipers will compete with the five Round Rock school district programs — Round Rock, Westwood, Cedar Ridge, Stony Point and McNeil — as well as fellow Leander district school Vista Ridge.

Hutto moves up from Class 5A to complete the Williamson County-centric district, which moves from Region II into Region IV. Six of the eight teams in the new 25-6A qualified for the playoffs this past season, including Vandegrift.

Webb replaces Jonathan Jones, who returned to his native Brownwood with his family for a business opportunity. Jones went 99-76 record in five seasons as the Vipers’ head coach and led the team on a memorable playoff run this past season. Vandegrift had to win its final four regular-season games to even have a shot at the postseason, then won a play-in game over McNeil to secure a spot.

After stunning state-ranked Houston Cypress-Ranch in the first round of the playoffs, the Vipers beat Klein Collins before falling to rival Vista Ridge in the regional quarterfinals.

The Vipers look well-equipped to build on the 2020 playoff run, which was the longest in school history. Incoming juniors Skye O’Rourke and Brooke Srnick will anchor a lineup that will welcome back as many as nine players from this past season’s team.