Life has never been easy, nor should it be in my opinion. My philosophy, to truly know happiness we must also experience heartache (I recognize this is much easier to say than to experience first-hand).

Once the coronavirus hit us, our lives changed and a lot of people have and are suffering at a far greater level than normal. The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror want to try to bring some FREE happiness and entertainment into your homes.

Education across Ellis County was hit particularly hard. Seniors didn’t get to play their last spring sports, school hallways emptied, coaches and teachers hoped the life lessons they thought their pupils would stick as their time passed too quickly.

In order to bring joy to this group, all of Ellis County, we need your help.

Since 1867, the Waxahachie Daily Light has been spreading your community news and events for you. Now, we ask for your help in reaching our community and beyond. On June 18, we will have a sports award broadcast. While this will be sports heavy, this is good for all – students, seniors, coaches, teachers, parents, grandparents, anyone missing sports, anyone looking for something to do to entertain your family while we are social distancing. We want the entire county to tune in on June 18 for this award show and experience it together.

I ask this not because there is anything financially to gain for the Daily Light & Mirror. This broadcast will be absolutely FREE for all thanks to the sponsors. Sponsors are set, and we are not accepting any more. I ask this, of you, because I believe it will be good and entertaining for the community at large. When you have the celebrity power that we have assembled to speak about Ellis County, how could it not be entertaining.

FULL LINEUP:

Hosts: Jesse Palmer, Sage Steel, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin (all television sports commentators)

• Basketball: Steph Curry

• Bowling: Norm Duke

• Cheerleading, Dance and Gymnastics: Gabby Douglas

• Cross Country and Indoor Track & Field: Jackie Joyner Kersee

• Field Hockey: Keli Smith Puzo

• Football: Drew Brees

• Golf: Gary Woodland

• Hockey: Wayne Gretzky

• Wrestling and power lifting: Jordan Burroughs

• Soccer: Rose Lavelle

• Skiing: Bode Miller

• Softball/Fast Pitch/Baseball: Jessica Mendoza

• Swimming and Diving: Michael Phelps

• Tennis: Venus Williams

• Volleyball: Misty May Treanor

• Male & Female Athletes of the Year: Patrick Mahomes

• Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick

Will this broadcast be perfect? Of course not. Will there be an upset parent because their son or daughter didn’t get as much recognition as they thought they should? Most serenely yes. But this is a FREE event, one that we have put a lot of time and effort into and I truly believe it will be a happy moment for you!

Please share this message, allowing all to partake and experience this first hand. On June 18, at 6 p.m. please go to the website listed below to view the show. We hope you enjoy!

https://preps.waxahachie.gatehouselive.com/

Colten Crist is the general manager and advertising director of the Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror.