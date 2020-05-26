By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Ellis County schools received a windfall of postseason awards this week as the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches announced its 2020 list of all-state and all-region honorees on Monday.

In Class 6A, Waxahachie senior Joshua Redding was named to the boys’ all-6A Region I first team at goalkeeper, and senior teammate Jordan Beechum was also named all-region at midfielder. Beechum was also an honorable-mention all-region performer as a junior. On the girls’ side, junior forward Angel Garfias and sophomore midfielder Peyton Renfro were both named second-team all-region.

Midlothian High School also had seven honorees in Class 5A. Lady Panthers senior goalkeeper Zoe Boldt was voted first-team all-state in 5A girls, and senior defender Brooklyn Davis was honorable-mention all-state. Senior midfielder Kaleigh Naizer and forward Tori Sorrels each received the second TASCO honor of their careers as they were named second-team all-Region II.

Senior midfielder Justin Barnett was voted boys’ second-team all-state, while senior midfielder Tanner Henderson was a first-team all-5A Region II selection and junior defender Ryan Tate was named second-team all-region.

The team with the most honors in the county was Midlothian Heritage, which garnered a whopping nine selections in Class 4A. Among the winners was HHS assistant girls’ coach Tammie Floyd, who was named 4A Region II assistant coach of the year.

For the Jaguar girls, senior goalkeeper Megan McCarthy, senior defender Makenlee Mabra, junior forward Rachel Allen and sophomore midfielder Brynn Pollock were all first-team all-state choices. McCarthy earned the honor for the second time.

On the boys’ side, senior goalkeeper Konnor Koethe and senior defender Zachary Schmidt were named first-team all-state. Koethe was a first-teamer for the second straight year, while Schmidt was second-team all-state last year as a junior. Senior midfielder Garrett Garvin and sophomore forward Calvin Duggins were both honorable mention all-state.

Life Waxahachie’s boys also picked up a quartet of honors. Senior midfielder Raul Acosta was a first-team all-state selection, while senior goalkeeper Yari Rodriguez was named second-team all-state, and senior defender Adrian Rodriguez was honorable mention all-state. Mustangs senior midfielder Fineas Pop was chosen second-team all-4A Region II.