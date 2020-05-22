By Bill Spinks
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These 39 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors MVP guard Stephen Curry were recently added as featured presenters.
The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.
Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-20 Boys’ Soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:
• Player of the Year Finalists
Raul Acosta, Life Waxahachie
Justin Barnett, Midlothian
Garrett Garvin, Mid. Heritage
• Coach of the Year finalists
CaShan Clark, Mid. Heritage
Seth Riley, Waxahachie
Brent Stapleton, Life Waxahachie
• First team
Jordan Beechum, Waxahachie
Calvin Duggins, Mid. Heritage
Andrew Francis, Red Oak
Tanner Henderson, Midlothian
Konner Koethe, Mid. Heritage
Marco Marquez, Red Oak
Wesley Nelson, Mid. Heritage
Fineas Pop, Life Waxahachie
Joshua Redding, Waxahachie
Adrian Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie
Zach Schmidt, Mid. Heritage
• Second team
Luis Bazaldua, Red Oak
Bryson Bolton, Ennis
Diego Casco, Life Waxahachie
Kennedy Hartman, Life Waxahachie
Alex Hernandez, Midlothian
Juan Martinez, Midlothian
Noah May, Mid. Heritage
Crisanto Perez, Waxahachie
Scott Rennie, Red Oak
Sergio Valerga, Life Waxahachie
Brock Smalley, Mid. Heritage
• Honorable mentions
Marc Barrera, Life Waxahachie
Jesus Garcia, Ferris
Caden Hyndman, Midlothian
Elliot Moore, Mid. Heritage
Emmanuel Nwokonko, Waxahachie
Jacob Plaster, Ferris
Shane Reasonover, Midlothian
Izaiah Riojas, Life Waxahachie
Sir Luke Tante, Mid. Heritage
Yari Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie
Timmy Shephard, Red Oak
Jett Whitaker, Mid. Heritage
Mason Whitworth, Mid. Heritage
Dalton Wolf, Midlothian