By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These 39 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors MVP guard Stephen Curry were recently added as featured presenters.

The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.

Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-20 Boys’ Soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:

• Player of the Year Finalists

Raul Acosta, Life Waxahachie

Justin Barnett, Midlothian

Garrett Garvin, Mid. Heritage

• Coach of the Year finalists

CaShan Clark, Mid. Heritage

Seth Riley, Waxahachie

Brent Stapleton, Life Waxahachie

• First team

Jordan Beechum, Waxahachie

Calvin Duggins, Mid. Heritage

Andrew Francis, Red Oak

Tanner Henderson, Midlothian

Konner Koethe, Mid. Heritage

Marco Marquez, Red Oak

Wesley Nelson, Mid. Heritage

Fineas Pop, Life Waxahachie

Joshua Redding, Waxahachie

Adrian Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie

Zach Schmidt, Mid. Heritage

• Second team

Luis Bazaldua, Red Oak

Bryson Bolton, Ennis

Diego Casco, Life Waxahachie

Kennedy Hartman, Life Waxahachie

Alex Hernandez, Midlothian

Juan Martinez, Midlothian

Noah May, Mid. Heritage

Crisanto Perez, Waxahachie

Scott Rennie, Red Oak

Sergio Valerga, Life Waxahachie

Brock Smalley, Mid. Heritage

• Honorable mentions

Marc Barrera, Life Waxahachie

Jesus Garcia, Ferris

Caden Hyndman, Midlothian

Elliot Moore, Mid. Heritage

Emmanuel Nwokonko, Waxahachie

Jacob Plaster, Ferris

Shane Reasonover, Midlothian

Izaiah Riojas, Life Waxahachie

Sir Luke Tante, Mid. Heritage

Yari Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie

Timmy Shephard, Red Oak

Jett Whitaker, Mid. Heritage

Mason Whitworth, Mid. Heritage

Dalton Wolf, Midlothian