Friday

May 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM


By Bill Spinks


wspinks@waxahachietx.com


The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.


These 39 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.


The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.


Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.


The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors MVP guard Stephen Curry were recently added as featured presenters.


The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.


Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-20 Boys’ Soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:


• Player of the Year Finalists


Raul Acosta, Life Waxahachie


Justin Barnett, Midlothian


Garrett Garvin, Mid. Heritage


• Coach of the Year finalists


CaShan Clark, Mid. Heritage


Seth Riley, Waxahachie


Brent Stapleton, Life Waxahachie


• First team


Jordan Beechum, Waxahachie


Calvin Duggins, Mid. Heritage


Andrew Francis, Red Oak


Tanner Henderson, Midlothian


Konner Koethe, Mid. Heritage


Marco Marquez, Red Oak


Wesley Nelson, Mid. Heritage


Fineas Pop, Life Waxahachie


Joshua Redding, Waxahachie


Adrian Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie


Zach Schmidt, Mid. Heritage


• Second team


Luis Bazaldua, Red Oak


Bryson Bolton, Ennis


Diego Casco, Life Waxahachie


Kennedy Hartman, Life Waxahachie


Alex Hernandez, Midlothian


Juan Martinez, Midlothian


Noah May, Mid. Heritage


Crisanto Perez, Waxahachie


Scott Rennie, Red Oak


Sergio Valerga, Life Waxahachie


Brock Smalley, Mid. Heritage


• Honorable mentions


Marc Barrera, Life Waxahachie


Jesus Garcia, Ferris


Caden Hyndman, Midlothian


Elliot Moore, Mid. Heritage


Emmanuel Nwokonko, Waxahachie


Jacob Plaster, Ferris


Shane Reasonover, Midlothian


Izaiah Riojas, Life Waxahachie


Sir Luke Tante, Mid. Heritage


Yari Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie


Timmy Shephard, Red Oak


Jett Whitaker, Mid. Heritage


Mason Whitworth, Mid. Heritage


Dalton Wolf, Midlothian