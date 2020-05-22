By Bill Spinks

Fresh off their most successful football season ever, the Avalon Eagles will take on the best in six-man football as they join a district with defending Class 1A Division I state champion Blum this fall.

Head coach Malcolm Cole’s Eagles in 2019 enjoyed their first-ever 10-0 regular season and district championship, nudging past 2018 state runner-up Milford, 55-54, in the South Ellis Shootout.

Last year’s Eagles finished 11-1, reaching the region quarterfinals and setting a school record for victories in a season. However, the team graduated seven seniors off its 15-man varsity roster, including 66-touchdown dynamo Miguel Padron and standout teammate Rhett Newton.

Avalon will open the 2020 season on the road at Abbott on Aug. 28 before hosting Iredell and Penelope back-to-back. Following a visit to Walnut Springs, the Eagles will entertain Arlington Leadership Academy and travel to Gholson before opening District 11-1A play at Covington on Oct. 9.

The Eagles lose Penelope and Coolidge as district mates, but keep archrival Milford and gain Covington, Bynum and Blum to make it a five-team circuit.

The return engagement against Milford takes place on Oct. 23 at Milford, and after a Week 10 open date, the regular season concludes with a showdown against 1A D-I titlist Blum at Avalon.

All games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. except for the game at Walnut Springs, which will start at 7.