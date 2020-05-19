By Quinton Martinez

Corpus Christi Caller times

The University Interscholastic League confirmed Tuesday it is planning to allow limited summer strength and conditioning to begin June 8, following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Monday that the state was moving to Phase II of reopening following the shutdown due to COVID-19.

"UIL is aware of Governor Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8, 2020," the UIL said in an email to USA Today Sports Network Texas. "As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes."

The UIL sent coaches and athletic directors a note informing them of the tentative date of the resumption of activities.

Abbott announced Monday that professional sports, sport camps and sports programs including Little League can resume as of May 31.

After suspending and moving the resumption date twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports season April 17 after Abbott shuttered schools for the rest of the academic calendar.

At that time, the UIL also stopped schools from holding official practices.

On the state's website with guidelines to reopen the state, indoor high school facilities and weight rooms are still prohibited from use as of Monday.