What were your thoughts when baseball was cut short?

When our last tournament was terminated between games I was pretty down. I probably wasn’t going to play this year due to injury (a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow) but there was a chance, a pretty small chance I could be back to finish my senior season, which, sadly, could’ve potentially been my last year playing baseball. Even if I didn’t get to play I was happy just to be at the field during the games and being able to travel with the team. That got taken away from all of us and it’s pretty rough.

Tell me something about the first time you played organized baseball.

When I was 4 or 5, I was either behind the mound or at short and I can remember fielding a ball hit right at me. I threw it to first without really looking and then noticed the first baseman wanted no part in helping me get the out. I can’t remember if he was picking his pants out of his butt or if he was talking to his parents, but he was definitely not paying attention. Luckily, I’ve always had a wild arm so the throw went wide and nobody was hurt.

What do you like most about pitching?

Dueling is fun. Who’s gonna win? Me or you? Pitching gives you the chance to duel repeatedly for as long you can go, and I think that’s why I enjoy it.

Do you have any game-day rituals?

During my junior year, a few of my teammates and I started to sneak off campus to Conan’s Pizza every once in a while. Then we made sure to go every game day.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I’d go with (comedian) Doug Stanhope, Aaron Judge, Lewis Hamilton and (actress) Isabela Merced.

Doug Stanhope?

Stanhope, along with being someone I look up to, just seems like he’d be a fun person to have a conversation with.

Tell me something about you most people don’t know.

I like stand-up comedy. My favorites have to be (Mitch) Hedberg, (Dave) Chappelle, Stanhope and Andrew Schulz.

Do you have plans after you graduate?

I’m figuring it out.

Outside of baseball, what else do you like about your school?

I don’t know if I have a favorite thing about school, but I know I’m going to really miss all of the teachers we have at Crockett.

If you bought a car that matched your personality, what would it be?

I see myself as an old (Subaru) WRX with a wide body and a big spoiler. But, like, old and busted up at the same time.

What’s your favorite meal?

My mom’s enchiladas. Just kidding. She wishes. I like a good pizza, and the best one I’ve had was at Joe’s Pizza in New York.

Rick Cantu